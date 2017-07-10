Train delays in New York are leaving commuters frustrated:
Your first day of train pain: five subway lines running with delays due to signal problems. https://t.co/JuxDoMNj8R #TrainPain4NY
— Ben Berkowitz (@BerkowitzBT) July 10, 2017
All aboard the lawsuit train! Some New York City commuters are suing over chronic delays, @feltman41 reports. Story: https://t.co/4FVKRORIdP pic.twitter.com/IiwidOCUqf
— AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) July 9, 2017
Senator Chuck Schumer is directing those affected by delays to tweet President Trump:
Train delayed? Tweet @POTUS to support rail infrastructure programs like #Gateway so we have tunnels & rail systems that work for you.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 10, 2017
Since Schumer brought it up, he was reminded of who else should be included in the accountability loop:
Love you Senator but the #lirr & #MTA collapsed on your watch. How can you have board members that don't use the system?
— John Dillworth (@JohnDillworth) July 10, 2017
What about the NY/NJ administrations that have allowed it to get so bad. The MTA has been a disaster for years
— John Raso (@Sntrfld) July 10, 2017
@SenSchumer deflects blame for everything. Tweet @NYGovCuomo , he's the Governor wasting your money! https://t.co/B3yVIpVu2o
— Russell (@centerforants) July 10, 2017
@SenSchumer, what happened to Obama's Trillion $ "Shovel Ready" #infrastructure Program that was to fix these systems? Where were you? https://t.co/PMLQ9JXgH8
— Jim (@JamesJhr42) July 10, 2017
LOL Having trouble delivering for New York Chuck?
— David M Lowe (@DMLSolstice) July 10, 2017
Schumer also prompted more reminders that the NYC mayor wasn’t available to New Yorkers over the weekend:
Maybe if you tweet baby DeBlasio to quit spending taxpayers money in Hamburg, what Obama didn't spend on infrastructure could go there. https://t.co/KeVGM7gwLM
— Madhatter (@siriuskathleen1) July 10, 2017
How about to tweet @BilldeBlasio to be in #NYC to work on his city instead of "protesting" in Hamburg? #G20 #Gateway
— Michael K. Osta (@MichaelOsta) July 10, 2017
Or send your Democratic Mayor to Germany to protest!
— Ed Bernas (@hazmat50213) July 10, 2017