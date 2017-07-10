Train delays in New York are leaving commuters frustrated:

Your first day of train pain: five subway lines running with delays due to signal problems. https://t.co/JuxDoMNj8R #TrainPain4NY — Ben Berkowitz (@BerkowitzBT) July 10, 2017

All aboard the lawsuit train! Some New York City commuters are suing over chronic delays, @feltman41 reports. Story: https://t.co/4FVKRORIdP pic.twitter.com/IiwidOCUqf — AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) July 9, 2017

Senator Chuck Schumer is directing those affected by delays to tweet President Trump:

Train delayed? Tweet @POTUS to support rail infrastructure programs like #Gateway so we have tunnels & rail systems that work for you. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 10, 2017

Since Schumer brought it up, he was reminded of who else should be included in the accountability loop:

Love you Senator but the #lirr & #MTA collapsed on your watch. How can you have board members that don't use the system? — John Dillworth (@JohnDillworth) July 10, 2017

What about the NY/NJ administrations that have allowed it to get so bad. The MTA has been a disaster for years — John Raso (@Sntrfld) July 10, 2017

@SenSchumer, what happened to Obama's Trillion $ "Shovel Ready" #infrastructure Program that was to fix these systems? Where were you? https://t.co/PMLQ9JXgH8 — Jim (@JamesJhr42) July 10, 2017

LOL Having trouble delivering for New York Chuck? — David M Lowe (@DMLSolstice) July 10, 2017

Schumer also prompted more reminders that the NYC mayor wasn’t available to New Yorkers over the weekend:

Maybe if you tweet baby DeBlasio to quit spending taxpayers money in Hamburg, what Obama didn't spend on infrastructure could go there. https://t.co/KeVGM7gwLM — Madhatter (@siriuskathleen1) July 10, 2017

How about to tweet @BilldeBlasio to be in #NYC to work on his city instead of "protesting" in Hamburg? #G20 #Gateway — Michael K. Osta (@MichaelOsta) July 10, 2017