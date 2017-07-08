As we mentioned Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was getting an earful over his decision to hop a flight to Hamburg, Germany to hang around the G20 summit, despite the fact that his own city had just witnessed the assassination of a police officer and a serious train derailment. The trip also required him to skip out on a swearing-in ceremony for new police officers at a very sensitive time.

Of course the criticism didn’t stop global citizen de Blasio from burning some jet fuel, and on Saturday the mayor retweeted some local coverage of him and his son surveying part of the city that might or might not have been set on fire by anarchists.

Mayor de Blasio also found time for a quick postcard message to the folks back home:

I'm at the G20 talking about climate change, income inequality, and immigration – issues where cities are showing the way forward. https://t.co/c4mj5E8NAV — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2017

Instead of mourning with the NYPD or welcoming the new officers. You are the scum of the earth. — Cattitude🇺🇸💐🗽🐾 (@SandFostcat) July 7, 2017

While your city is falling apart and its police officers are being murdered, @NYCMayor. https://t.co/tpkqDzjwkn — Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) July 8, 2017

Really? You dissed a very important police function to go there? Shows where your priorities lie. I don't get why people keep voting for you — Stacey W. (@StaceyAWygant) July 8, 2017

Meanwhile, they are burying your police officers in NYC — America First (@CorvetteToys) July 7, 2017

De Blasio certainly can show the way forward when it comes to income inequality; a recent survey showed a 39 percent increase in New York City’s homeless population over last year’s count.

One way to fight income inequality is by working. You know, like you're not doing. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 7, 2017

Income inequality? Is your income equal to everyone you are supposed to represent? What would NYC be without capitalism? — Melodi (@AutoVisionzEmbl) July 7, 2017

You never miss an opportunity to get it wrong. Maybe work more on the crime and unemployment environment in your city. — Diane Tavarez Strain (@TAVSTRA) July 8, 2017

As NYC Mayor, shouldn't your priorities be to your constituents' safety and getting to work on time? — DeniseVB (@blogho) July 8, 2017

Capitalism built NY. Anticapitalists just destroyed Hamburg. — Kirsten (@TheKBTweets) July 8, 2017

You're not "at" the G20 – you're not a world leader. You're just a mayor who showed up outside instead of doing your job in NYC. Go home. 🙄 — Nobody_really (@Type_ur_name) July 8, 2017

And how is it that loudest critics of climate change can’t see the hypocrisy of hopping a jet every time there’s a conference on the danger of carbon emissions?

Must have taken a long time to get there by bicycle https://t.co/co0uxyAL2E — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 8, 2017

The mayor could make a lot of constituents happy and reduce his climate footprint by staying put.

Your buddies are burning cars and rioting, you obese clown. Stay there.https://t.co/jtrWGuMzn3 — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 8, 2017

I know what the obese clown was doing b4 he went 2 those useless meetings he & his wealthy lefty friends flew carbon-spewing jets to attend pic.twitter.com/jlEwHQ2TuX — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) July 8, 2017

Jet over to Germany to protest Trump & climate change, we'll take care of honoring our slain NYPD officer

Get lost NY is better off w/o you — JerseySure🇺🇸 (@NJMom57) July 8, 2017

STAY IN EUROPE !! — MORNING WITCH HUNT (@markflesberg) July 8, 2017

You have no reason to be there. Too many issues in NYC. You need to reimburse the taxpayers. — Charles of Trent (@chazoots) July 7, 2017

Stay there. New York's finest deserve better. — Mike (@onefundman) July 8, 2017

Stay there — Joanne Dove (@dove514) July 8, 2017

The Anti-America and Anti-Police mayor. Do NYC a favor and just stay in Germany. — Vince Maiocco (@VinceMaiocco) July 8, 2017

Just stay there with all the Antifa Ninjas! — 🇺🇸USA🇺🇸 (@TeddMcc) July 8, 2017

Just make sure you stay there. We don't want you back in the USA. #MakeNYGreatAgain. — Jeff Crawford (@JT_Crawdaddy) July 8, 2017

Please don't come back! It took us at least an hour to get used to you being gone… — Joe Mercurio (@joemercury) July 8, 2017

* * *

