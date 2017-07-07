In what has to be one of the most tone-deaf moves by any politician in quite some time, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio jetted off to Germany to join in the G20 protest rather than attend swearing in ceremony for new NYPD officers. Remember, this comes a day after NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was assassinated and he chose to be with anti-Trump rioters instead of the men in women in blue:

Trending

Do Dems even see this as a problem?

Private investigator Bo Dietl, who will be challenging de Blasio in the next election, tweeted that the mayor “doesn’t care about NYC”:

And here’s what the NY Post looked like this morning. Ouch:

According to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, de Blasio is losing the support of the NYPD:

Exit question: What’s the carbon footprint of de Blasio’s stunt?

He doesn’t care as it’s only us peasants who have to worry about such things.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: de blasioG20Germany