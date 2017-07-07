In what has to be one of the most tone-deaf moves by any politician in quite some time, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio jetted off to Germany to join in the G20 protest rather than attend swearing in ceremony for new NYPD officers. Remember, this comes a day after NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was assassinated and he chose to be with anti-Trump rioters instead of the men in women in blue:

NYC homelessness is up 40%, police officer executed, @BilldeBlasio jets to German to cheer on fascists. #Priorities https://t.co/wuaxWd6E9d — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 7, 2017

Another train derailment & a service for murdered NYPD officer Miosotis Familia — And de Blasio decides to channel his inner Sandinista. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2017

The subway I take to work every day derailed & injured 34 people but DeBlasio thinks his time is better spent protesting trump in Germany — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 7, 2017

Do Dems even see this as a problem?

The De Blasio debacle is simply the logical conclusion of the Left's "global citizen" rhetoric. Wholly disrespectful? Yes. Surprising? Nope. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 7, 2017

Private investigator Bo Dietl, who will be challenging de Blasio in the next election, tweeted that the mayor “doesn’t care about NYC”:

Blaz doesn't care about NYC. He's running for president. With cops getting shot in the head, NYC needs a mayor NOW! https://t.co/PlwMNThaJs — Bo Dietl (@BoDietl) July 6, 2017

And here’s what the NY Post looked like this morning. Ouch:

Now you know what I'm saying is true about #Communism. This criminal #deBlasio shouldn't be allowed back. Fake name(s) & admitted communist pic.twitter.com/wM9S17UslG — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) July 7, 2017

According to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, de Blasio is losing the support of the NYPD:

.@dbongino: The best thing de Blasio can do is skip the NYPD swearing-in ceremony and go abroad because the cops I know can't stand him pic.twitter.com/4P7GlM15WN — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 7, 2017

Exit question: What’s the carbon footprint of de Blasio’s stunt?

How much jet fuel did de Blasio burn to go do nothing in Germany? — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 7, 2017

He doesn’t care as it’s only us peasants who have to worry about such things.

***