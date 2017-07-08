Frequent Trump critic Sen. Chuck Schumer had some strong words about the president’s trip to the G20 Summit in Germany and his meeting with Vladimir Putin:
While a few good things came out of the G20 summit, overall it was an embarrassment to our country & our ideals.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 8, 2017
Clearly the lowest moment of all was @POTUS' meeting with Vladimir Putin, on several counts.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 8, 2017
As our Intel Community has unanimously concluded Putin deliberately interfered in our elections & sought to destabilize our democracy.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 8, 2017
Maybe Schumer would have been happier if Trump had taken a “tougher” stance:
Can't recall – help me remember your response to Hillary's reset button debacle
— R R Miller – WA3FRP (@russmill47) July 8, 2017
What about Obama's " Tell Vladamir that I will have more flexibility after being reelected" moment?
— Bill kortlang (@BillKortlang) July 8, 2017
Also, where was Schumer in 2012 when President Obama was mocking Mitt Romney for saying Russia remained a threat?