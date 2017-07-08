Frequent Trump critic Sen. Chuck Schumer had some strong words about the president’s trip to the G20 Summit in Germany and his meeting with Vladimir Putin:

Maybe Schumer would have been happier if Trump had taken a “tougher” stance:

Also, where was Schumer in 2012 when President Obama was mocking Mitt Romney for saying Russia remained a threat?

