Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is the face of the Democratic Party these days, attempted to explain why his party continues to be defeated at the ballot box. Here is what he had to say Sunday morning on ABC’s “This Week.”

Schumer was immediately mocked by people who have identified exactly what the Democrats stand for.

Trending

What Sen. Schumer will not admit is that Democrats have been standing for the progressive, government-centric policies of the Obama administration for over eight years. The problem is that the American people decided they had had enough with leftism last year when they sent Hillary Clinton packing. As shown by the outcomes of recent elections, the Democratic Party has moved so far to the left, they cannot appeal to a wide enough swath of voters.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDemocrats