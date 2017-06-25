Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is the face of the Democratic Party these days, attempted to explain why his party continues to be defeated at the ballot box. Here is what he had to say Sunday morning on ABC’s “This Week.”

Schumer was immediately mocked by people who have identified exactly what the Democrats stand for.

Dems stand for election butthurt and Russian fear mongering. — The Chad (@TheDeviledChad) June 25, 2017

Another problem identifier, not a problem solver. He's an obstructionist, and one of the many failing leaders in D.C. https://t.co/B48pbAYQwL — Matthew Prisco (@matt_prisco) June 25, 2017

Dems stand for ppl who lie, cheat & are destructive to get what they want. — Suzanne Viera (@Funsportsgirl) June 25, 2017

Too late @SenSchumer to come to your senses! Dems r doomed because all your hate speech! #Obstructionists https://t.co/OHiuWYn7x4 — Gwen (@gwenduck7) June 25, 2017

Something other than just being obstructionist and contrary? That's a laugh! — The Captain (@N15NY) June 25, 2017

What!!! Hating Trump isn't a platform? — BuzzFakeNews (@BuzzFakeNews) June 25, 2017

Yes better stand for something other than resistance, hate, & violent rhetoric. Please inform @MaxineWaters — mas (@masegesta) June 25, 2017

What Sen. Schumer will not admit is that Democrats have been standing for the progressive, government-centric policies of the Obama administration for over eight years. The problem is that the American people decided they had had enough with leftism last year when they sent Hillary Clinton packing. As shown by the outcomes of recent elections, the Democratic Party has moved so far to the left, they cannot appeal to a wide enough swath of voters.

Related: