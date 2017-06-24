As we told you yesterday, Hillary Clinton really cranked up the rhetoric in criticizing the GOP “repeal and replace” effort to undo Obamacare:

SHAMEFUL: Hillary Clinton turns VIOLENT rhetoric up full blast, calls Repubs the DEATH PARTY https://t.co/NMk1TrD9yT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 23, 2017

As Clinton has proven, the Left allow themselves to play by a different set of rules that the ones they try to set for everybody else:

Your operating system vs. the operating system your programmers told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/18SyLfAgGp — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) June 23, 2017

Way to lead by example, Hillary!

Our children aren't watching anymore — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2017

Apparently not.