As we told you yesterday, Hillary Clinton really cranked up the rhetoric in criticizing the GOP “repeal and replace” effort to undo Obamacare:
SHAMEFUL: Hillary Clinton turns VIOLENT rhetoric up full blast, calls Repubs the DEATH PARTY https://t.co/NMk1TrD9yT
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 23, 2017
As Clinton has proven, the Left allow themselves to play by a different set of rules that the ones they try to set for everybody else:
Your operating system vs. the operating system your programmers told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/18SyLfAgGp
— Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) June 23, 2017
Way to lead by example, Hillary!
Our children aren't watching anymore
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2017
Apparently not.
Forgive her, for she knows not what she says.
(Actually she does, she just hopes that WE don't.)
— Spencer Petersen (@spensen) June 24, 2017
#priceless https://t.co/7YhYNt8VNT
— Independent Stinker (@beauxtx1) June 23, 2017