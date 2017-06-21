As you probably know, Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the runoff election in Georgia’s 6th District Tuesday. Liberal actor George Takei, one of Ossoff’s many progressive celebrity supporters, weighed in this way:

Shouldn’t there be a #ShePersisted angle here? Greg Gutfeld wonders what happened:

Strange how that works.

