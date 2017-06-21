As you probably know, Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the runoff election in Georgia’s 6th District Tuesday. Liberal actor George Takei, one of Ossoff’s many progressive celebrity supporters, weighed in this way:

A very strong effort by Jon @Ossoff in #GA06 today. #TeamOssoff and all the voters and activists there should be proud. Onward to 2018. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 21, 2017

Shouldn’t there be a #ShePersisted angle here? Greg Gutfeld wonders what happened:

Wait – a strong woman beat a white male. why aren't you pointing that out, Captain Identity? https://t.co/lA6eL5NgH0 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 21, 2017

Strange how that works.

Captain Identity I am PEEING MY PANTS #GA6 https://t.co/ILoimNc7KM — Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) June 21, 2017

All conservatives, regardless of gender or color, automatically become white males https://t.co/7GVOvpxS1G — im with zer (@cleveland_red) June 21, 2017