Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff took a short break from trying to find an election-related link between the Trump campaign and Russia to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando by isolating what progressives feel is the real problem:

Today, we remember 49 lives lost in terrorist attack at #PulseNightclub & commit to work harder to combat hate and epidemic of gun violence. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 12, 2017

Schiff was reminded that he skipped some broad strokes with his “blame the gun” approach:

It was an Islamic terrorist attack nothing to do with the 2nd Amendment, except for the fact your gun free laws were in place. https://t.co/cRyVnbiO4X — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) June 12, 2017

JFC, dude, it was Muslim terrorism. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 12, 2017

Wow. Adam Schiff cannot call it Islamic terrorism but calls it an epidemic of gun violence. #OrlandoUnitedDay #Pulse https://t.co/FkLvTrAQq1 — Jason (@JasonTLouis) June 12, 2017

Name one thing @AdamSchiffCA has personally done to bring Islam and Gays closer to a mutual understanding. https://t.co/X0Ld9A5B2S — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 12, 2017

Normalizing Islamic violence against #LGBT Americans is not combating hate, it's excusing it. You're an apologist. #PulseNightclub https://t.co/xkz1cmOV8w — BlackPilled Pete (@FrumFan20) June 12, 2017

The gun didnt cause anyone to shoot anyone. https://t.co/AzlNlb99K7 — Psychedelic Socrates (@erstlecocq) June 12, 2017

ISIS. He pledged allegiance to ISIS. He was a Muslim terrorist. You SIMPLETON. https://t.co/aPlFBDaIJU — Leroy Whitby (@LeroyWhitby) June 12, 2017

Alternative Tweet: today we remember 49 people killed in terrorist attack @ #PulseNightClub & commit to work smarter to keep you alive. https://t.co/GqScuBLfll — lancer (@aguyfromtx) June 12, 2017