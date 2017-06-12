Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff took a short break from trying to find an election-related link between the Trump campaign and Russia to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando by isolating what progressives feel is the real problem:

Schiff was reminded that he skipped some broad strokes with his “blame the gun” approach:

