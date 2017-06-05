Robert Reich has a post at his website (republished at Newsweek) in which he calls for President Trump to be removed from office “peacefully and legally, as quickly as possible.” Reich added this:
Trump views the world as a zero-sum game in which either you win and they lose or they win and you lose. It's the personality of a sociopath https://t.co/sOspltlfQ9
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 5, 2017
Wait, what? That sounds really familiar:
this is EXACTLY how liberals view economics. pic.twitter.com/iQre945U1b
— ¡El Sooopèrr! ن (@SooperMexican) June 5, 2017
No kidding!
That's a remarkable lack of ideological self-awareness from Reich — unless he thinks the welfare state is a rising tide.
— ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) June 5, 2017
No, that's how liberals view it, hence the "They aren't paying their fair share" war cry and rich v poor identity politics. #PipeDown
— Milo™ (@chasbottom) June 5, 2017
Heck, its exactly how @RBReich views economics.
— (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) June 5, 2017
Reich’s self-awareness needs a lot of work.