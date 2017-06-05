Robert Reich has a post at his website (republished at Newsweek) in which he calls for President Trump to be removed from office “peacefully and legally, as quickly as possible.” Reich added this:

Trump views the world as a zero-sum game in which either you win and they lose or they win and you lose. It's the personality of a sociopath https://t.co/sOspltlfQ9 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 5, 2017

Wait, what? That sounds really familiar:

this is EXACTLY how liberals view economics. pic.twitter.com/iQre945U1b — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن (@SooperMexican) June 5, 2017

No kidding!

That's a remarkable lack of ideological self-awareness from Reich — unless he thinks the welfare state is a rising tide. — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) June 5, 2017

No, that's how liberals view it, hence the "They aren't paying their fair share" war cry and rich v poor identity politics. #PipeDown — Milo™ (@chasbottom) June 5, 2017

Reich’s self-awareness needs a lot of work.