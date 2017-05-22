This is just too easy. Here’s former Clinton cabinet member Robert Reich on what Dems should do next to defeat President Trump:
Democrats can't be just anti-Trump. They must also address forces that created Trump: inequality, stagnant wages, shrinking middle class.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 21, 2017
Um, who wants to tell him that it was a Dem in charge for the past 8 years who did nothing about “inequality, stagnant wages” and a “shrinking middle class”?
The Obama record objectively made these problems worse. https://t.co/snW2tmBzWM
— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) May 22, 2017
So you want Drmocrats to fix problems you admit became worse by 8 years of having a Democrat in charge? https://t.co/MMLS2ADkhV
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2017
@RBReich So, you want Democrats to fix what Obama created?
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) May 22, 2017
Who was president for the last eight years? https://t.co/uCkzaEEfW9
— Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 22, 2017
In other words, all the stuff Obama could not get around to fixing in eight years. https://t.co/g3FmpQncTj
— Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) May 22, 2017
Man, you make the past 7-8 years sound horrible. https://t.co/9JEB498d7i
— Dave's Not Here (@Weirddave0) May 22, 2017
Hey, even libs think he’s full of it:
democrats have repeatedly addressed and discussed every single one of these issues. argue they dont do it hard enough but dont pretend. https://t.co/P8MejoYpHl
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 22, 2017
