This is just too easy. Here’s former Clinton cabinet member Robert Reich on what Dems should do next to defeat President Trump:

Democrats can't be just anti-Trump. They must also address forces that created Trump: inequality, stagnant wages, shrinking middle class. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 21, 2017

Um, who wants to tell him that it was a Dem in charge for the past 8 years who did nothing about “inequality, stagnant wages” and a “shrinking middle class”?

The Obama record objectively made these problems worse. https://t.co/snW2tmBzWM — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) May 22, 2017

So you want Drmocrats to fix problems you admit became worse by 8 years of having a Democrat in charge? https://t.co/MMLS2ADkhV — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2017

@RBReich So, you want Democrats to fix what Obama created? — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) May 22, 2017

Who was president for the last eight years? https://t.co/uCkzaEEfW9 — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 22, 2017

In other words, all the stuff Obama could not get around to fixing in eight years. https://t.co/g3FmpQncTj — Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) May 22, 2017

Man, you make the past 7-8 years sound horrible. https://t.co/9JEB498d7i — Dave's Not Here (@Weirddave0) May 22, 2017

Hey, even libs think he’s full of it:

democrats have repeatedly addressed and discussed every single one of these issues. argue they dont do it hard enough but dont pretend. https://t.co/P8MejoYpHl — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 22, 2017

