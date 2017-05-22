This is just too easy. Here’s former Clinton cabinet member Robert Reich on what Dems should do next to defeat President Trump:

Um, who wants to tell him that it was a Dem in charge for the past 8 years who did nothing about “inequality, stagnant wages” and a “shrinking middle class”?

Hey, even libs think he’s full of it:

