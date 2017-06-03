Among those who are criticizing President Trump for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement is billionaire Richard Branson:

Now that’s rich:

Trending

The sheer hypocrisy of some mega-rich climate change alarmists is nothing short of amazing.

Do as they say, not as they do!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ParisAgreementDonald TrumpRichard Bransonvirgin airlines