Among those who are criticizing President Trump for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement is billionaire Richard Branson:

Virgin founder Richard Branson: History will treat Trump "incredibly unkindly" for pulling out of Paris climate deal https://t.co/unLka13BW0 pic.twitter.com/tot4qTNLn0 — CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2017

Now that’s rich:

You run an airline, you muppet https://t.co/D24hDJRDcK — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) June 3, 2017

The sheer hypocrisy of some mega-rich climate change alarmists is nothing short of amazing.

You run an airline with planes that are NOT green-powered, NOT friendly to the climate. So why should ANYONE listen to you seriously? #Fraud https://t.co/LvzM1bRrSA — Elisha Crews, EC(P) (@ThinkSayGo) June 3, 2017

When you literally run an airline and attempt to lecture average folk about co2 emissions. I feel like I'm missing the joke https://t.co/JUTioSMMwz — Tyler (@t_ancap) June 3, 2017

This hypocrite is polluting skies everyday by operating his FF commercial jets which produce CO2 & harmful NO2 emissions all over the world. https://t.co/xLpppnPyoZ — Dr. Waheed Uddin (@drwaheeduddin) June 3, 2017

the irony is Branson must have the biggest carbon footprint in the world. — Dezzy (@The13Men) June 2, 2017

His private jet

His airline business

His Train business

His space rocket business

His yacht

His home is a remote island — Dezzy (@The13Men) June 2, 2017

Do as they say, not as they do!