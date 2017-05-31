Kathy Griffin begged for forgiveness after progressives including Chelsea Clinton and Keith Olbermann joined almost everybody else in condemning her disgusting display of holding up what was supposed to represent Donald Trump’s severed head. The Secret Service didn’t find anything remotely funny about Kathy Griffin’s backfired stunt:

Secret Service statement addressing Kathy Griffin photo: "We don't have the luxury of knowing a person's intent." https://t.co/ASmVeH9cPO pic.twitter.com/PSV3SuJGhk — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2017

Ouch!

"….which taxes Secret Service manpower & resources that could be utilized elsewhere."#Burn https://t.co/4UEmeF1mbk — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) May 31, 2017

Griffin certainly has been given some food for thought: