President Donald Trump sparked some looks from NATO leaders after calling them out for not paying their fair share, but the group photo was not without some forced controversy. Journos can now spend the rest of the day trying to get to the bottom of shove-gate:

CNN’s Chris Cillizza, who thinks people should stop talking about the Anthony Weiner story, was all over shove-gate:

Trending

Everybody freak out!

Meanwhile, was there really anything to it?

By far.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNATO