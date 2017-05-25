Excellent that Trump is pissing these freeloaders off. https://t.co/FMFDymE1pL — Raheem 🇬🇧 (@RaheemKassam) May 25, 2017

President Trump just wrapped up his brief remarks at NATO headquarters in Brussels this morning, but his speech didn’t go over too well with all the other leaders of NATO countries as he basically accused them of being freeloaders:

Speaking at NATO, @POTUS scolds those NATO allies who aren't paying 2% of GDP. Says its "not fair to the people and taxpayers of the US." — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) May 25, 2017

Asking for NATO's help in fighting terror, Trump complains some in NATO not paying fair share: "not fair to the people and taxpayers" of US — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 25, 2017

Remarkable The President of the United States just stuck it to NATO. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 25, 2017

Trump even went after the cost of NATO’s new HQ in classic Trump fashion:

Trump's "I never asked once what the new NATO headquarters cost" is a way of complaining about how much it cost. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 25, 2017

Reporters couldn’t help but note the reaction from the other NATO leaders:

As @POTUS discusses defense spending, one leader turned to Macron with expression of bewilderment — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 25, 2017

As NATO leaders stand beside him, Trump directly trashes "23 of 28 nations" who are not meeting defense spending obligations. — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Hey, the faces don’t lie!

Theresa May's reaction, after this story (UK police stop sharing info with US after leaks https://t.co/dHnUCYMfcK) as Trump speaks at NATO. pic.twitter.com/fLDrvCjMsS — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

The looks on NATO leaders' faces as Trump trashes them feet away. pic.twitter.com/7M6HwRMDcM — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Note the expressions of NATO leaders as Trump gives his speech and argues that members need to pay their fair https://t.co/v8k7nXXD7P#NATO pic.twitter.com/tbqrTsyaQN — Rehana khatun (@rehanakhatun420) May 25, 2017

The truth hurts sometimes.

Update. Video added:

Trump just tried to shake down the other NATO leaders. The looks on their faces. He doesn’t even get what NATO is. pic.twitter.com/Qkr9LDZbs0 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 25, 2017

