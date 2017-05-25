President Trump just wrapped up his brief remarks at NATO headquarters in Brussels this morning, but his speech didn’t go over too well with all the other leaders of NATO countries as he basically accused them of being freeloaders:

Trump even went after the cost of NATO’s new HQ in classic Trump fashion:

Reporters couldn’t help but note the reaction from the other NATO leaders:

Hey, the faces don’t lie!

The truth hurts sometimes.

Update. Video added:

