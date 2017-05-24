Many have been spending the day anticipating the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the American Health Care Act, and the CBO has just released their report:

JUST IN: CBO estimates GOP health care bill would increase uninsured by 23 million, reduce deficit by $119 billion over next 10 years. — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 24, 2017

BREAKING: CBO estimates 23 million people will lose health insurance over next 10 years under American Health Care Act — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 24, 2017

The MSM headlines and stories to come will likely leave out certain details:

*choose not to purchase https://t.co/hYYnn8iXlV — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) May 24, 2017

Very misleading to say "lose." Bulk of those 23 million currently don't have coverage either. https://t.co/fMmuUfnGGT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 24, 2017

I know it’s subtle, but not unimportant: more people uninsured ≠ people losing coverage. — Philip Bump (@pbump) May 24, 2017

BREAKING: Not forcing people to buy something means fewer of them will. https://t.co/ug4X8jbkxi — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) May 24, 2017

"Lose" as in "decide not to buy." https://t.co/G8dt8Z7rQ4 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 24, 2017

Reminder: Obama's "signature domestic achievement" made life worse for millions of Americans, but it's the new normal. So. https://t.co/wVj9hxJwDx — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) May 24, 2017

As expected, CBO is using the March 2016 coverage baseline that they have already acknowledged is WILDLY wrong. pic.twitter.com/zjK96jUkaX — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 24, 2017

We don’t recall Democrats flipping about the prospect of millions of people losing their insurance plans when Obamacare was implemented, but the CBO score of the AHCA, which isn’t even a law yet, has Dems smelling blood in the water:

Twenty Three Million People Denied Insurance by Trump, GOP Makes a hell of a headline going into 2018. — Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) May 24, 2017

Actor Mark Ruffalo thinks it might pave the way to a progressive dream:

Bernie Sanders will totally approve of that, but…

If California can't afford it, the whole country sure as fuck can't. https://t.co/xDLrfowniu — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) May 24, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.