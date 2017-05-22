Well this is a surprise… https://t.co/zxvI6YXIYy — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 22, 2017

The progressive Left often throws the term “single payer” out there in reference to a health insurance system fully paid for by the government (taxpayers), but as much as liberals like to pretend that amounts to “free” health care for all, there still would be sticker shock:

The price tag on a California single payer plan is in, and it’s bigger than the state budget https://t.co/uDir1RKZdk — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) May 22, 2017

Youch! Feel the Bern?

Maybe it's time to make California millionaires pay their fair share. Maybe a tax increase. C'mon you don't want to be a freeloader do ya? https://t.co/Hzu7QTLzAe — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) May 22, 2017

Facts (and economics) are super hard, guys pic.twitter.com/Z95kBZoiFN — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) May 22, 2017

Want single payer? Go live in a fantasy land then. Not going to happen because math and shit. https://t.co/Om0NzAc5UH — Brad ®️ (@Bradcalhoun) May 22, 2017

I'm shocked I tell ya!! Shocked. https://t.co/nFkG7xBKQO — Siva Sundaram (@sivstroyer95) May 22, 2017

The same thing happened in Vermont. Unless you are willing to implement substantial tax increases on *everyone* it won't work. Good luck. https://t.co/E5IL0WSQ9n — Patrick Causey (@PatrickMCausey) May 22, 2017

Since when has that stopped a Democrat from doing anything? https://t.co/NRP0LU1je5 — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) May 22, 2017

That's not a real hurdle for CA. Just tax everyone A LOT more. 95% tax rate? Im sure Hollywood would gladly contribute. https://t.co/whCDQnDUZe — Straight Shooter (@TXPatriot76) May 22, 2017

But that doesn’t mean hope is lost:

Employers currently spend between $100 B to $150 B / Yr., which could be available to help offset total costs Leave abt. $50 B. Doable. https://t.co/5JtYvspXzg — Mo-Dim (@MoDimwit) May 22, 2017

Love ya @joanwalsh but your post is misleading. Current funding is $200B. Current employers pay $100B-$150B. Only $50B-$100B in new $ needed https://t.co/AgfMByyffF — Norm Wamer (@normwamer) May 22, 2017

So, businesses wouldn’t be providing employees with health insurance but the state would increase their taxes in the same amount they were spending for an employee benefit? What could possibly go wrong?