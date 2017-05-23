My god. This is a bad Tweet. https://t.co/CUx9pcimZQ — Nathaniel D'Iorio (@DIorioNathaniel) May 23, 2017

News of the latest election in Iran has left Jane Sanders, the wife of Bernie Sanders, agreeing that the nation should serve as a beacon of freedom for the rest of the world:

Voter turnout in Iran was 70%.

High participation among the young. The worldly & moderate candidate prevailed with ease.

Lesson for the US! — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) May 20, 2017

Iranians show the world how it's done. https://t.co/f3gQyhL4Va — Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) May 20, 2017

WHAT?

I wish our supreme leader would let us have elections like this. https://t.co/rWBReon9JS — Eli Lake (@EliLake) May 23, 2017

Send ’em another pallet of cash!

@janeosanders .Have you and your husband ever met a murderous dictatorship you DIDN'T love? — American Elephant (@AmericnElephant) May 23, 2017

Spotted: Jackass tweet of the week. Kudos to all for playing, but praising sham Iranian 'democracy' faked by killer mullahs takes the cake. https://t.co/T5L7bdSBfF — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 23, 2017

This is your brain on progressive liberal BS – as dumb as dumb could possible get https://t.co/qm9xlgpAg1 — Jon_McMe™ 🇨🇦🏒🍺🎶 (@JohnnieOil) May 23, 2017

Jane Sanders would probably get along well with a certain former NYT journo.

