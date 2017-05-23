My god. This is a bad Tweet. https://t.co/CUx9pcimZQ
— Nathaniel D'Iorio (@DIorioNathaniel) May 23, 2017
News of the latest election in Iran has left Jane Sanders, the wife of Bernie Sanders, agreeing that the nation should serve as a beacon of freedom for the rest of the world:
Voter turnout in Iran was 70%.
High participation among the young. The worldly & moderate candidate prevailed with ease.
Lesson for the US!
— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) May 20, 2017
Iranians show the world how it's done. https://t.co/f3gQyhL4Va
— Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) May 20, 2017
WHAT?
I wish our supreme leader would let us have elections like this. https://t.co/rWBReon9JS
— Eli Lake (@EliLake) May 23, 2017
Send ’em another pallet of cash!
@janeosanders .Have you and your husband ever met a murderous dictatorship you DIDN'T love?
— American Elephant (@AmericnElephant) May 23, 2017
Spotted: Jackass tweet of the week. Kudos to all for playing, but praising sham Iranian 'democracy' faked by killer mullahs takes the cake. https://t.co/T5L7bdSBfF
— Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 23, 2017
This is your brain on progressive liberal BS – as dumb as dumb could possible get https://t.co/qm9xlgpAg1
— Jon_McMe™ 🇨🇦🏒🍺🎶 (@JohnnieOil) May 23, 2017
Useful idiot alert… https://t.co/ZJwhIifyFa
— Ben Tallman (@benhtallman) May 23, 2017
Jane Sanders would probably get along well with a certain former NYT journo.
***
Related:
‘PRICELESS’! ‘Not even The Onion could top’ why a college once run by Bernie Sanders’ wife is closing