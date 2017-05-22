Dude.

Really?

Even people who may not be overly impressed with President Trump were applauding this speech and giving him credit for recognizing the elephant in the room, aka Islamic Terrorism.

Apparently though, Jim Roberts saw Trump’s speech differently:

Trump demonizes Iran at the very moment its people reaffirm their desire for moderate leadership. https://t.co/Iu3GpXUImP pic.twitter.com/Y2E8pwiJCt — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 22, 2017

Moderate leadership.

Dude. Again.

Iran Pres. Rouhani: "Our nation…chose the path of interaction with the world, away from violence and extremism." https://t.co/DI9tDs15rJ pic.twitter.com/9pVu2eNnCz — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 22, 2017

And what exactly did Trump say that negates this?

@nycjim "We stand with the people of Iran while we reject the terror behavior of the regime." That's demonizing Iran? That's your analysis? — Clifford D. May (@CliffordDMay) May 22, 2017

See? ^

More and more these tweets seem like parody.

Exactly our reaction.

@neontaster How do you do it? Today's #MSM & politicians make parody & satire tough. Reading a DNC press release is almost as good as the Onion. — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) May 22, 2017

The Onion is often closer to the truth than we realize; politics has become nothing more than entertainment, and the media along with it.

@neontaster @benshapiro Yes, every election Iran has brings them closer to rational interaction with the rest of the world….. — Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) May 22, 2017

HA!

Related: