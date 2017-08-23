It goes without saying that, as conservatives, we’re also science deniers, but we’ll admit we were shocked when we learned that the founder of the EPA’s environmental justice office had chosen to resign after 24 years at the agency. Who knew there was such a thing as the environmental justice office?

Still, that experience did little to brace us for Wednesday’s shock announcement: the Science Envoy to the Department of State was resigning as well in response to President Trump’s remarks following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

We didn’t know there was a science envoy to the State Department either, but one thing we’ve learned is he likes to write long letters with super-secret messages that pretty much everyone spotted immediately.

Trending

Pretty clever. It’s a shame to let that sort of talent go, but Daniel Kammen has chosen to stand with Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour and her band of hard-left terrorist and cop-killer sympathizers.

But did you see how the first letter of each paragraph spells “IMPEACH”?

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: acrosticDan Kammenimpeachresignationscience envoyState Department