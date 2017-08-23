It goes without saying that, as conservatives, we’re also science deniers, but we’ll admit we were shocked when we learned that the founder of the EPA’s environmental justice office had chosen to resign after 24 years at the agency. Who knew there was such a thing as the environmental justice office?

Still, that experience did little to brace us for Wednesday’s shock announcement: the Science Envoy to the Department of State was resigning as well in response to President Trump’s remarks following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Oh, the professor at Berkeley opposes Trump? Carry on, brave soldier. https://t.co/GtN3tZ04J2 — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 23, 2017

Oh no, a Bill Clinton holdover from Berkeley is resigning. How will we ever recover? https://t.co/ra4Oupvm6G — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 23, 2017

We didn’t know there was a science envoy to the State Department either, but one thing we’ve learned is he likes to write long letters with super-secret messages that pretty much everyone spotted immediately.

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

The first letters of each paragraph, when combined, spell IMPEACH https://t.co/rMvm33w4sx — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) August 23, 2017

Top science adviser to Trump resigns, the first letter of each paragraph contains the message: 'IMPEACH' https://t.co/MvaDoAJMTW — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) August 23, 2017

(see the first letter in each paragraph for added effect) https://t.co/0lJdhBDCI0 — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) August 23, 2017

guess we're doing this now. first letter of each paragraph spells "IMPEACH." https://t.co/kBcNbGqZRB — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) August 23, 2017

Pretty clever. It’s a shame to let that sort of talent go, but Daniel Kammen has chosen to stand with Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour and her band of hard-left terrorist and cop-killer sympathizers.

"I stand with Linda Sarsour" well don't let the door hit you on the way out https://t.co/1UvPKOsHgI — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 23, 2017

You claim in this very letter to stand with Jew-hating bigot Linda Sarsour. https://t.co/BzTwp7XRoI — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 23, 2017

But did you see how the first letter of each paragraph spells “IMPEACH”?

Science is about grandstanding. https://t.co/8erd1L3L3R — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 23, 2017

Because no resignation really counts unless you also tweet about it and beg for attention online https://t.co/KfolVMCFE9 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 23, 2017

Long winded academia tripe about how his mangina is hurt. https://t.co/0A0Xf0NqLJ — Aaron Burr (@SuperAaronBurr) August 23, 2017

Look! I can do "secret messages" too!

Science Envoy?

WTH is that?

Another useless

Media-consuming

Psudeo scientist from the Swamp resigns.🙌🏼 https://t.co/1Csvu9TZKN — Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) August 23, 2017

