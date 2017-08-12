As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, there had already been violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., following the city’s decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee when a driver rammed a crowd of counter-protesters.

Blake Montgomery of BuzzFeed News says police have located and detained the driver.

It appears as though one person has died as a result. Mayor Mike Signer tweeted this from his personal account Saturday afternoon:

Montgomery earlier had spoken to several eyewitnesses.

A dramatic photo from The Daily Progress, however, very clearly shows a license plate, as well as people running to dodge the speeding car.

Taylor Lorenz of The Hill was recording at the time but says someone punched her in the face and kicked her phone.

Here’s a shot of the scene from above, showing other cars that were involved in the incident, as well as a shot of the car that rammed the crowd.

Update:

One death has been confirmed, with 19 others injured.

