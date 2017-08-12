As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, there had already been violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., following the city’s decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee when a driver rammed a crowd of counter-protesters.

Blake Montgomery of BuzzFeed News says police have located and detained the driver.

BREAKING: A male suspected of driving into a crowd in #Charlottesville has been detained, police tell @blakersdozen https://t.co/Ejd7ruo1sc — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 12, 2017

Police at Charlottesville station confirmed to me that the driver/attacker has been detained — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 12, 2017

It appears as though one person has died as a result. Mayor Mike Signer tweeted this from his personal account Saturday afternoon:

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will–go home. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

The Charlottesville mayor has confirmed that one person is dead, as eyewitness of the car attack said earlier. — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 12, 2017

Montgomery earlier had spoken to several eyewitnesses.

One eyewitness is saying to CBS19 that the people hit were an Antifa bloc — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 12, 2017

Just heard from one eyewitness that there are 6 injured, one in critical condition if not dead — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 12, 2017

Another eyewitness said she moved 3 people off the street and that the car backed up to gain more speed and drove into the crowd. — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 12, 2017

Nick McCarthy, another eyewitness, confirmed the account of the car backing up and racing toward the crowd — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 12, 2017

McCarthy said he leapt out of the way of the car. — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 12, 2017

McCarthy said there were no license plates on the car and that there was a dark tint on the windows, so he didn't see the driver. — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 12, 2017

A dramatic photo from The Daily Progress, however, very clearly shows a license plate, as well as people running to dodge the speeding car.

Taylor Lorenz of The Hill was recording at the time but says someone punched her in the face and kicked her phone.

Here's the full video of the car ramming into protesters. It's toward the end of the stream https://t.co/akz41lK4d9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

The video cuts off at the end b/c some asshole came over and punched me in the face and kicked my phone for recording (I said I was press) — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

I'm filing a charge against the guy for punching me but it's slammed at the police station right now so prob nothing will happen 🙃🙃🙃 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

In the meantime the police are asking private citizens with video of the car to share them with authorities. They have arrested the driver — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

The driver was taken into police custody right after the incident. Police say the car was covered in dents prior and apparently hit by a bat — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

If you watch the earlier part of my stream you can see anti-right wing chasing after a Lexus and throwing rocks, bottles, a shoe — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

This car was not the one that mowed people down. That was a differ grey car — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

Anyway several police officers at the station here think the guy running people down wasn't malicious. They said the driver was scared — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

His car was being swarmed by protesters and some of them were getting violent (like the guy who punched me/threw me down) — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

Also people asking (I'm fine!) really fucking pissed at the guy who punched me mostly because he cut off my stream. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

Also, reports that the car had no license plates are false. The police have the plates, the car, and the man in custody. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

I'm at the police station now interviewing officers and other witnesses. Every witness here claims the act was deliberate — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

Here’s a shot of the scene from above, showing other cars that were involved in the incident, as well as a shot of the car that rammed the crowd.

From above the aftermath of the crash. Two of the three vehicles involved remain. pic.twitter.com/fQSdsfxJlp — Anna Higgins (@annahigginsuva) August 12, 2017

No sign of driver. Forensics unit on scene pic.twitter.com/SlEbscuUys — Matt Spitzer (@matthewspitzer) August 12, 2017

Out of the police station and back at the scene. Police have completely shut down the block. Helicopter hovering above pic.twitter.com/gVaDjFfr5W — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

Update:

One death has been confirmed, with 19 others injured.

UVA hospital confirms one person killed, nineteen others hurt in #Charlottesville. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) August 12, 2017

UPDATE: City Commonwealth Attorney says vehicle into crowd being handled as a homicide. @NBC29 — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) August 12, 2017

* * *

