You know that face you make when, just as you post your breaking news on a groundskeeper at a Trump National golf course allegedly violating city code, news breaks that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in the Russia investigation and West Virginia’s Democratic governor is expected to flip to the Republican Party?
The Washington Post’s David Farenthold, who won a Pulitzer for his campaign-season investigation of Donald Trump’s philanthropic claims, didn’t uncover this scoop, but he is on the phone following up.
Just talked to city mgr: City is investigating pellet-gun shooting of gophers by a contractor at Trump's LA club. https://t.co/NP5w1nlFbg
— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) August 3, 2017
This is what the new grand jury is about https://t.co/g2V6QGOUmR
— Marvel's Wacoslinger (@johnwarrender) August 3, 2017
Whoa.
According to Cynthia Washicko of the Daily Breeze, a groundskeeper at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes has been violating city code by opening fire without a permit.
What do we know, then, about the rifleman, who is “ostensibly a groundskeeper” at the club? “… it’s not clear what ammunition was fired, what safety precautions course officials took or whether staff should have been allowed to heft such firepower against a gopher in the first place,” writes Washicko, who adds that “a gopher or gophers were the likely target because the critters often wreak havoc on golf courses.”
Obviously there are a lot of specifics for Farenthold to nail down but plenty of time before the next round of Pulitzers are awarded.
The article doesn't say it was a pellet gun.
— Layla Sax (@cosmosbaby) August 3, 2017
There’s a lot the article doesn’t say, so people are just filling in the blanks for now until the Washington Post story hits.
Sure it wasn't one of Trump's kids?
— martin gale 🇺🇸 ❄️ (@mgale15) August 3, 2017
It's one of the Trump boys.
— Christine Erickson (@advicern) August 3, 2017
Seeing the Trump men have no respect for wildlife one of them probably OK'd this use of cruelty.After all they think they are above the law.
— Pat (@informedresistr) August 3, 2017
And he likes killing small animals. Jesus.
— Stranger Thingamabob (@MikeyMooseNC) August 3, 2017
This is horrible they want to kill everything that lives. Thanks for letting us know David. the trumps & trumpets live to destroy😒
— 17DISH (@17DISH) August 3, 2017
Even the groundskeepers hired to tend the Trump golf courses must display a lust for blood and disregard for life before being hired … ostensibly.
Im sure the tree hugging lefties in LA are running from the assault rifle.
— Larry Moen (@wiunion_) August 3, 2017
OMG. A pellet gun being discharged on a golf course. Hyperventilating Nancie's.
— Richard Dover (@flyfishooltewah) August 3, 2017
A silenced rifle in 22-250 would work nicely. If I break an ankle by stepping into a gopher hole on a golf course,someone is going to pay
— Paul Reiter (@preiter20) August 3, 2017
* * *
