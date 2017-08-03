President Donald Trump is holding another of his campaign-style rallies in West Virginia Thursday evening, and The Hill is reporting that Gov. Jim Justice will announce that he’s switching parties from Democrat to Republican at the event.

#BREAKING: West Virginia governor will switch parties from Dems to GOP during Trump rally tonight https://t.co/srzd8TIpeq pic.twitter.com/hbegiHjIEw — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2017

NEWS: WV Gov Jim Justice is expected to change parties, become a Republican tonight at the rally with Trump >>https://t.co/jGH77HSJH6 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 3, 2017

Many aren’t surprised by the announcement; in fact, they wonder why he didn’t switch parties sooner.

Rumors that WV Gov Jim Justice will change parties from Dem to GOP are so shocking https://t.co/0YobiPmduY pic.twitter.com/VleysZ5pKy — Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) August 3, 2017

Justice was a registered Republican until Feb 2015, a few months before he announced he would run for GOV as a Dem. https://t.co/FV4UGM3QZC https://t.co/10f387HxEj — Sarah Mimms (@SarahMMimms) August 3, 2017

This is odd. Why would he have run as a Dem, which is harder in WVa, only to change parties after he gets elected? https://t.co/890eE8rVnL — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 3, 2017

a governor that just weeks ago Democrats were holding up as an example of how their party could still win in Trump country https://t.co/cFD77iSWLi — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 3, 2017

And that's why you don't run conservative Democrats. https://t.co/X41RIPSvSl — TOMÁS RÍOS (@TheTomasRios) August 3, 2017

So he's gonna refund all that money to @DemGovs, right? https://t.co/IVyKjPt0qK — Fiddler (@cFidd) August 3, 2017

Sorry, no refunds.

I sorta feel like this is one of those things where the Republicans will crow about liberal tears but Dems will just sorta shrug. https://t.co/qfSytEal6h — Pete Forester 🇺🇸 (@pete_forester) August 3, 2017

Welcome to the party, pal:

BIG news. Leaves Joe Manchin as WV's lone statewide Dem and knocks the party back down to just 15 govs nationwide. https://t.co/1Qdk48yxBU — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) August 3, 2017