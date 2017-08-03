President Donald Trump is holding another of his campaign-style rallies in West Virginia Thursday evening, and The Hill is reporting that Gov. Jim Justice will announce that he’s switching parties from Democrat to Republican at the event.
#BREAKING: West Virginia governor will switch parties from Dems to GOP during Trump rally tonight https://t.co/srzd8TIpeq pic.twitter.com/hbegiHjIEw
— The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2017
NEWS: WV Gov Jim Justice is expected to change parties, become a Republican tonight at the rally with Trump >>https://t.co/jGH77HSJH6
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 3, 2017
Many aren’t surprised by the announcement; in fact, they wonder why he didn’t switch parties sooner.
Rumors that WV Gov Jim Justice will change parties from Dem to GOP are so shocking https://t.co/0YobiPmduY pic.twitter.com/VleysZ5pKy
— Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) August 3, 2017
Justice was a registered Republican until Feb 2015, a few months before he announced he would run for GOV as a Dem. https://t.co/FV4UGM3QZC https://t.co/10f387HxEj
— Sarah Mimms (@SarahMMimms) August 3, 2017
Why now? https://t.co/UdzhNMlgmC
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 3, 2017
This is odd. Why would he have run as a Dem, which is harder in WVa, only to change parties after he gets elected? https://t.co/890eE8rVnL
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 3, 2017
a governor that just weeks ago Democrats were holding up as an example of how their party could still win in Trump country https://t.co/cFD77iSWLi
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 3, 2017
And that's why you don't run conservative Democrats. https://t.co/X41RIPSvSl
— TOMÁS RÍOS (@TheTomasRios) August 3, 2017
So he's gonna refund all that money to @DemGovs, right? https://t.co/IVyKjPt0qK
— Fiddler (@cFidd) August 3, 2017
Sorry, no refunds.
I sorta feel like this is one of those things where the Republicans will crow about liberal tears but Dems will just sorta shrug. https://t.co/qfSytEal6h
— Pete Forester 🇺🇸 (@pete_forester) August 3, 2017
Welcome to the party, pal:
BIG news. Leaves Joe Manchin as WV's lone statewide Dem and knocks the party back down to just 15 govs nationwide. https://t.co/1Qdk48yxBU
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) August 3, 2017
This would give Republicans their 34th governor. Last time they had that many was 1922. https://t.co/KymoiWyvgq https://t.co/IeLfg1MAIm
— Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) August 3, 2017