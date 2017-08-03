President Donald Trump is holding another of his campaign-style rallies in West Virginia Thursday evening, and The Hill is reporting that Gov. Jim Justice will announce that he’s switching parties from Democrat to Republican at the event.

Many aren’t surprised by the announcement; in fact, they wonder why he didn’t switch parties sooner.

Trending

Sorry, no refunds.

Welcome to the party, pal:

 

Tags: Donald TrumpJim Justiceparty switchRepublicanWest Virginia