Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly taken another step in the Russia investigation:
Special Counsel Mueller impanels Washington grand jury in Russia probe https://t.co/wsZnlK332q
— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 3, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: @WSJ: Special Counsel Mueller impanels Grand Jury in Russia Investigation. pic.twitter.com/n18Vtn7pGu
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 3, 2017
Via The Hill:
Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly impaneled a grand jury in Washington as part of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Such a move would signal that the investigation is growing and entering a new phase.
Stay tuned.