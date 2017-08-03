Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly taken another step in the Russia investigation:

Via The Hill:

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly impaneled a grand jury in Washington as part of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Such a move would signal that the investigation is growing and entering a new phase.

Stay tuned.

Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpRobert MuellerRussia