We doubt that Twitter’s character limit is what kept Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards from adding to her demand that abortion be safe and legal her wish for it to be rare as well.

No, Richards has been in more of a fighting mood than ever since the election and the (frankly more and more remote) possibility that a House, Senate, and White House dominated by the GOP would vote at last to defund Planned Parenthood.

Alas, she has Democrats in her sights as well. As Twitchy reported, Rosie O’Donnell floated the idea of women forming their own political party if Rep. Ben Ray Luján, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman, kept his word that there would be no “litmus test” on abortion when it came to candidates.

#BREAKING: Dem campaign chairman: Dems willing to fund candidates who oppose abortion rights https://t.co/E6y1lxTBZM pic.twitter.com/ZL3ko1uMsA — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2017

Richards didn’t quite call for a new women-only party, but she did echo the claim that women are the future.

Women’s health & rights are non-negotiable – incl. access to safe, legal abortion. We’ll hold any politician who says otherwise accountable. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) August 1, 2017

Trading away women’s health and rights will just alienate one of the most powerful political forces in this country. https://t.co/6gHiEw3CHN — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) August 1, 2017

Access to safe, legal abortion is central to women’s economic empowerment and bodily autonomy. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) August 1, 2017

Most of America agrees: 7 in 10 Americans support Roe v. Wade. Access to abortion has more support than any political party in the country. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) August 1, 2017

We will never be able to move this country forward if we are leaving women behind. That’s why 4M marched in January – and keep showing up. pic.twitter.com/AeUl6REb1j — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) August 1, 2017

The future is female. It’s time for politicians to listen to women. They have three options: Lead, follow, or get out of the way. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) August 1, 2017

Suppose a pro-life woman runs as a Democrat against a pro-life Republican man?

If the imbeciles at #DNC fund an anti-choice candidate, what do we do? — Joey Tranchina (@JoeyFotoFr) August 1, 2017

You vote for the democrat but you do not fund the #DNC – — nowiknoweverything (@NowIKnoEvrythng) August 1, 2017

DNC men: Start messing with MY body, MY rights, I will yank ANY support I have for you. Don't fuck w/ women-we are more powerful than YOU. pic.twitter.com/Z4N5bn7d9M — Kelly #TheResistance (@roseamund) August 2, 2017

When you tell a woman that she cannot control her own body, that's extremism. — T-Rip (@Swordsmanx10) August 2, 2017

Thank you for standing up for the humanity of women always!!! — Sarah Braasch (@sarahbraasch1) August 1, 2017

Except for the females you abort. — Buff Maloney (@bmaloney7861) August 1, 2017

Do females in the womb have rights? — ن Noel D. Kendall (@noeldkendall) August 2, 2017

Stop trying to assign a gender to a clump of cells, you anti-science caveman.

* * *

