We doubt that Twitter’s character limit is what kept Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards from adding to her demand that abortion be safe and legal her wish for it to be rare as well.

No, Richards has been in more of a fighting mood than ever since the election and the (frankly more and more remote) possibility that a House, Senate, and White House dominated by the GOP would vote at last to defund Planned Parenthood.

Alas, she has Democrats in her sights as well. As Twitchy reported, Rosie O’Donnell floated the idea of women forming their own political party if Rep. Ben Ray Luján, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman, kept his word that there would be no “litmus test” on abortion when it came to candidates.

Richards didn’t quite call for a new women-only party, but she did echo the claim that women are the future.

Trending

Suppose a pro-life woman runs as a Democrat against a pro-life Republican man?

Stop trying to assign a gender to a clump of cells, you anti-science caveman.

* * *

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionBen Ray LujánCecile RichardsDCCCfundinglitmus testPlanned Parenthood