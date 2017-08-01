There really isn’t any point in identifying Peter Daou by any title other than Hillary Clinton superfan; if there’s a more vocal, die-hard believer, we don’t know who it is.

So it says a lot when Daou ventures beyond reflexive Hillary Clinton cheerleading to advise Democrats on a 2020 campaign that doesn’t include her, but very well might feature another run by Bernie Sanders, who, incidentally, is not a Democrat.

I wrote a thread on how Bernie Sanders and his diehards are destructive to Democrats. Tonight I learn he's sending emails attacking Dems. https://t.co/Ht8LTTe6DC — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 1, 2017

Spoiler:

I'll save you 5 minutes of wasted time: Clinton Bro is worried Bernie bros will tip Dems' hand too early, tries to pretend they're different https://t.co/98j51kL7gA — Ornery Young Gunz (@OrneryYG) August 1, 2017

As Twitchy reported earlier, Daou isn’t the only veteran of the Hillary campaign sending a warning against Sanders. Brian Fallon on Monday sent a pretty clear message to the “Bernie wing” of the party: back off of criticizing “rising Democratic star” Sen. Kamala Harris.

Whereas Hillary Clinton enlisted young whippersnappers like Elizabeth Warren, Al Gore, and even Sanders to help her win over millennials, 2020 could be a very different ball game. Sure, Joe Biden could run, but Democrats also have their eyes on younger talents like Harris and Sen. Cory Booker.

On Monday, Daou issued his own red alert regarding Bernie Sanders, whom many consider the most popular veteran of the 2016 campaign.

1/10. THREAD: The talking point that Bernie Sanders is the "most popular politician in America" is misleading and excludes Obama and Biden. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

2. Bernie Sanders and his diehard followers are detrimental to the Democratic Party. Their latest target is rising star @KamalaHarris. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

3. Sanders supporters have also gone after @CoryBooker and continue to push rightwing talking points against Hillary Clinton and her voters. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

4. Bernie Sanders has spent two years on a rampage against the Democratic Party, which he claims to lead but refuses to join. DESTRUCTIVE. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

5. One of the common fallbacks of Sanders supporters is a highly misleading poll that claims he's the most popular politician in America. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

That’s not saying much, when magazines like Rolling Stone are running pieces asking why Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau can’t be our president too.

6. Here's a good deconstruction of the much-touted poll. He's not being compared to all politicians, just a handful. https://t.co/BQSkCH3Lbu — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

7. Bernie Sanders NEVER faced a tenth the scrutiny that Hillary did. Ask anyone if they've heard about toxic waste dumped on #SierraBlanca. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

8. Despite decades of vicious rightwing smears, Hillary's numbers after she left State were 10-15 points better than Bernie's are now. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

9. The sooner Democratic leaders let go of the fiction that Bernie will deliver Trump voters and save the party, the better for EVERYONE. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

10. Democrats have an exciting field developing, a new generation of leaders coming forward in the Trump era. Bernie is NOT one of them. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

He’s half right … the Democrats do have some young, charismatic leaders being groomed for higher office, but they’re only exciting if you’re pretty far to the left and hoping to go farther. And as far as Bernie being popular and exciting … well, that concept has managed to elude us from the very beginning. Then again, if a guy who looks like your grandpa shows up at your college and promises everyone free tuition …

In short, we’re just glad to have a reminder that as fractured as the Republicans seem to be (MAGA vs. #NeverTrump, John McCain vs. the entire GOP), the Democrats aren’t exactly a united front either.

The Great War between the Clintonites and the Bernie Bros is far from over. Stock up on popcorn. https://t.co/fvZwUPfql7 — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) August 1, 2017

This just makes it clear what we need is all. #Chelsea2020 — Whatdidhesay (@maybeMAGA) August 1, 2017

The mainstream media isn’t going to want to draw attention to Democrat infighting, but we’re happy to change the channel for a bit and see what’s going on across the aisle.

Bernie is not an ally. He is in it for himself. He shares a belief with Trump that only white males over 70 should rule. He should stop. https://t.co/DAs7BRHbeo — dengre (@denngree) August 1, 2017

Bernie Bros need to step off. Women can, are, and will lead in the U.S. @SenSanders has a establishment dem and woman problem. https://t.co/iksyb6h3Hc — jamie moore haines (@jmec711) August 1, 2017

Sorry, but Bernie needs to go away. He's gonna fuck it up again. White, old men don't speak to the new blood we need. https://t.co/P7IWpWKfHL — Pam Clark (@paigecloirk) August 1, 2017

@SenSanders

SHUT UP Bernie!

You are NOT a Democrat!

You do not believe in tenets of #DEMOCRACY

You helped Trump the #DICTATOR, win illegally https://t.co/LTY9OF5IBm — Terese Zimmerman (@TZZToday) August 1, 2017

That's all Sanders does well. Attack Dems. But when will @SenSanders attack Putin? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/wkOJ2faXnP — m. mendoza ferrer (@mgranville1) August 1, 2017

Bernie and his followers need to just pack up and move to Russia. They clearly prefer it and can give a shit about America. #neverbernie https://t.co/tdiBVu0fco — Jamie Genoa (@BreindelzRebel) July 31, 2017

Thanks for using your voice to take on this fight. @SenSanders is set on destroying the Democratic Party https://t.co/c0Z9QN9VXf — paynt 🍁 (@paynt) August 1, 2017

People need to see Sanders for the snake he is & take his power. Never been a fan https://t.co/ZspdbyWQ3T — Patti 🦋🏳️‍🌈💕 (@LowePatti) August 1, 2017

He & his *diehards* are the single most reason we have this creature in R WH today…If not 4 their mean/hateful stories abt Hill we wld B👌 https://t.co/OLH9MyiDKo — I. Shire Warren (@ishirewarren) August 1, 2017

The establishment Dems have found their rally cry, and it calling anyone who criticizes them from the left a "Bernie bro" https://t.co/5ODSMxOyWq — JMD (@FunnyLikeAClown) August 1, 2017

maybe if your supreme leader hillary hadn't colluded with wasserman & msm & dnc to disenfranchise bernie he would not do things like this https://t.co/5mUAJ9mADE — 🇺🇸 Mo N Ro 🇺🇸 (@mnrosrnr) August 1, 2017

bend the knee and STFU, Daou. https://t.co/BYLsxv5Hsr — Dylan Pickle's Mom🌹 (@GarrigaMelissa) August 1, 2017

* * *

