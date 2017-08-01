Senator Kamala Harris of California could be gearing up for a presidential run, but a potential problem has been spotted:

Kamala Harris, a rising Democratic star, faces a problem: the Bernie-wing of the party is skeptical of her https://t.co/jvBifM10DG pic.twitter.com/wiT07IQjxK — Mic (@mic) July 31, 2017

Priorities USA adviser and the Hillary Clinton campaign’s 2016 spokesman Brian Fallon had a message for the “Bernie wing”:

If you are attacking Harris right now, the problem is you, not her.https://t.co/maMuXur2ce — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 31, 2017

Hmm:

Weirdest sense of deja vu. https://t.co/VXxreyoOYk — Alan Smithee (@ActualFlatticus) August 1, 2017

This doesn't sound familiar or pathetic at all. https://t.co/0cNOsODWIA — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) August 1, 2017

Right!? Hopefully the Dems keep that up because…

This strategy worked brilliantly in 2016. https://t.co/9URGLs9Eiw — neontaster (@neontaster) August 1, 2017

Yep, it worked great — for Republicans.

Is it ever going to be OK to question or criticize major Democrats again or is the party just going to do coronations from now on? https://t.co/T2isb4BvMn — derek davison (@dwdavison9318) August 1, 2017

If you are already trying to shove another neoliberal down America's throat, after losing to Trump, the problem is clearly you, not us. https://t.co/gtZZv3cssY — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) August 1, 2017

YOU

LITERALLY

MUST

SUPPORT

OUR

2020

DONOR

PICK. PS I already blame you for her loss.#STFU2020orYoureASexistRacist #OwnedTogetherOrBust https://t.co/qwjMWg3ZTH — Peter Douche (@AngryBerner) August 1, 2017