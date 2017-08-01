Senator Kamala Harris of California could be gearing up for a presidential run, but a potential problem has been spotted:

Priorities USA adviser and the Hillary Clinton campaign’s 2016 spokesman Brian Fallon had a message for the “Bernie wing”:

Hmm:

Trending

Right!? Hopefully the Dems keep that up because…

Yep, it worked great — for Republicans.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian FallonHillary ClintonKamala Harris