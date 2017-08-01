Senator Kamala Harris of California could be gearing up for a presidential run, but a potential problem has been spotted:
Kamala Harris, a rising Democratic star, faces a problem: the Bernie-wing of the party is skeptical of her https://t.co/jvBifM10DG pic.twitter.com/wiT07IQjxK
Priorities USA adviser and the Hillary Clinton campaign’s 2016 spokesman Brian Fallon had a message for the “Bernie wing”:
If you are attacking Harris right now, the problem is you, not her.https://t.co/maMuXur2ce
Hmm:
Weirdest sense of deja vu. https://t.co/VXxreyoOYk
This doesn't sound familiar or pathetic at all. https://t.co/0cNOsODWIA
Right!? Hopefully the Dems keep that up because…
This strategy worked brilliantly in 2016. https://t.co/9URGLs9Eiw
Yep, it worked great — for Republicans.
Is it ever going to be OK to question or criticize major Democrats again or is the party just going to do coronations from now on? https://t.co/T2isb4BvMn
If you are already trying to shove another neoliberal down America's throat, after losing to Trump, the problem is clearly you, not us. https://t.co/gtZZv3cssY
YOU
LITERALLY
MUST
SUPPORT
OUR
2020
DONOR
PICK.
PS I already blame you for her loss.#STFU2020orYoureASexistRacist #OwnedTogetherOrBust https://t.co/qwjMWg3ZTH
If you're trying to ban critiques of Dems' policy positions, problem is you; also if you helped squander $1 billion to lose to *Donald Trump https://t.co/3nVBDvAqQn
