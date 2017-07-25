We’d always thought Deadspin was a sports website, but then we were unaware of the site’s peculiar animosity toward Sen. Ted Cruz. Of course, the site recently changed hands after a tweet from Cruz made it clear that the senator owned Deadspin outright for the indefinite future.

As Twitchy reported, however, today is a day for progressives to concentrate their hatred on Sen. John McCain, who made a triumphant return to the Senate following eye surgery and a brain cancer diagnosis to vote on a motion to proceed with debate on the Republicans’ health care bill, the passage of which will kill 22 million people, according to some experts on Twitter.

Despite a standing ovation from his colleagues, plenty on social media made it clear they will no longer be party to anything that portrays McCain as a war hero, or a maverick, or even a decent human being. Even Deadspin — by most accounts a website about sports — slipped into first person to make it clear that news of McCain’s death is about all he could do of interest.

Let's see what's going on in the world of sportshttps://t.co/29nCSSLkXd — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 25, 2017

I don't want to hear another fucking word about John McCain unless he dies or does something useful for once https://t.co/cV5tp5fB2M pic.twitter.com/2bMdaCY86B — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 25, 2017

Did he have a bad day at the plate? Oh wait, this is Deadspin. Never mind. https://t.co/251PS9RGNw — Moke (@Moke453) July 25, 2017

Wow… Classless. — Andrew Logue (@AndrewMLogue) July 25, 2017

someone at Deadspin seems a tad bit upset https://t.co/9prrBcuL8f — Caleb Hennington (@pajama_jack) July 25, 2017

It’s awkward that a sports site would tweet such a personal attack, but especially awkward considering the site’s new owner.

Ted Cruz owned company puts out another moronic article https://t.co/qKMdIx7mgu — 55-20 (@lounge_dawg) July 25, 2017

your boss Ted Cruz won't be happy with you about this https://t.co/i42jR3ktZS — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 25, 2017

Can't imagine owner Ted Cruz cleared this tweet https://t.co/frKbGDArtN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2017

Deadspin to get owned by McCain in 3….2….1…. https://t.co/ep9QfvkmKv — Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 25, 2017

Annnddd this is why I don't read Deadspin anymore https://t.co/Kf3zW9N4dx — B-ROE (@Mr_B_Roe) July 25, 2017

So I see you're following the @espn template when it comes to sports reporting lol. — Denny Loggins (@DerpFlannel) July 25, 2017

Starting to get the feel Deadspin hates conservatives. Call it a hunch. https://t.co/Mm0UTzLt8Z — GO PACK GO (@PeteScottPPool) July 25, 2017

Apparently, you can say as much hateful crap as you want at someone if they look at today’s cause celebre the wrong way. https://t.co/cElyzmg9yC — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 25, 2017

McCain is in the news and has cancer quick whip up a hit piece. Make sure you headline it with an f-bomb and something about dying. https://t.co/Fya8vih0ly — "Riggs" (@RiggsBarstool) July 25, 2017

How many Bernie Bros are out there rn getting radicalized by this rhetoric? https://t.co/y6IxUOAtTu — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) July 25, 2017

I don't want to read another word from your fake news site unless it's that you're shutting down or you're actually getting something right. https://t.co/4WMqV09IHi — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) July 25, 2017

I don't want to hear another fucking thing about @Deadspin until they shut down or publish something useful for once. — Naji Filali (@nfilali) July 25, 2017

A reminder that Gawker is alive and well and still absolutely garbage. https://t.co/3HpFM2HiNR — RBe (@RBPundit) July 25, 2017

Q: Why does Hulk Hogan & Peter Thiel own Gawker? Exhibit A: https://t.co/xxDargG80t — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2017

Articles like this are why Hulk Hogan bankrupted you. https://t.co/0DvqLMUYGZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 25, 2017

Why I'm Not Sad About What Happened to Gawker, Part Infinity https://t.co/GXBLwnaFjo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 25, 2017

