As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak Monday night at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, and he didn’t hesitate to mention the absence of his predecessor, who shied away from Boy Scout events, as did several corporate sponsors and entertainers for whom the Scouts weren’t up to speed in their evolution on LGBT issues.
In a swipe at his predecessor, Pres Trump asks rhetorically, "Did Pres Obama ever come to a Jamboree? The answer’s no," he knew. pic.twitter.com/x56ITT6otF
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 24, 2017
Trump: "Did President Obama ever come to a jamboree?" MASSIVE JEERS. The answer: No – he did not.
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 24, 2017
President Trump at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree: "Did President Obama ever come to a Jamboree?" Boy Scouts: "Noooooooo!"
— Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) July 24, 2017
Here’s a shocker: Trump managed to drive the media crazy during his appearance, both by delving into politics and by insisting the news networks wouldn’t show the massive crowd. Of course, they did pan across the audience; they were pretty much compelled to, right?
As @CNN shows tons of shots of crowd (LIVE), Trump insists the media won't air his rally or show the true size of the crowd. Unbelievable.
— Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) July 24, 2017
Every time Trump says the cameras refuse to show the crowds, the CNN cameras … show the crowds pic.twitter.com/6f0I5y4K8a
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2017
Crazy how that works. While journalists were taking photos of their TV screens to prove the president was lying, “Barack Obama” managed to make a cameo appearance in a picture posted by NBC News’ Kristin Donnelly:
Here's a live picture of the crowd @realDonaldTrump says we aren't going to show. Mr. President we are not fake news pic.twitter.com/w00L6dxTXD
— Kristin Donnelly (@kristindonnelly) July 24, 2017
WTH is up with Obama? https://t.co/ZGxmJIruou
— William Amos (@WilliamAmos) July 24, 2017
Boy Scout curious?
MSNBC’s Christopher Hayes wasn’t alone in thinking the president’s appearance was too political, although we might stop short of calling it a front in the never-ending culture war:
Trump tells the Boy Scouts he's going to kill Obamacare; Boy Scouts respond with chants of "U-S-A! U-S-A!" pic.twitter.com/DQpFXJpGGF
— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) July 24, 2017
Everything is culture war. Everything. https://t.co/r7oxht050i
— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 24, 2017
It’s literally impossible to tell the difference between today’s Jamboree and, well, Nazi Germany.
In fact @boyscouts this is beyond disgusting. It's frightening that you would allow this to happen. https://t.co/oWMQkgLnlb
— Heather Lynn Weaver (@HeatherWeaverDC) July 24, 2017
Trump constantly speaks about loyalty. He did so tonight w/ the Boy Scouts. Hitler demanded a personal oath of loyalty from German military.
— John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) July 25, 2017
We've seen this before… pic.twitter.com/8xjDJMhdg4
— Deanna Rilling (@DeannaRilling) July 24, 2017
Hitleresque 😡 Disgusting! #NotMyPresident @bjnkc1972 https://t.co/bl2BWHpLva
— Chandra Smalley (@ChandraSmalley) July 24, 2017
Reminiscent of Hitler Youth? https://t.co/U9h8nEpShU
— mary arduini kuhn (@maryfkuhn) July 25, 2017
Funny,reminds me of this man
he didn't like gays Muslims or minorities at all and he was very fond of a political youth rally pic.twitter.com/fgIIR0DP5D
— Raffaella77 (@HeelSpurs0) July 24, 2017
I really hate invoking Hitler because it is sensational 99% of the time but god damn does he make this look like a Hitler Youth rally. https://t.co/AmQMoZ8Woq
— Calvin (@calvinstowell) July 24, 2017
This was a Nazi style rally with children. Period
— ddd (@ddd_deborah) July 24, 2017
Shame on Trump. Shame on the Boy Scouts. I always thought they were little Nazis. https://t.co/vp9D3h0EYa
— Judy Brill (@JudyBrill1) July 24, 2017
CNN will be doxxing every Boy Scout in America
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 24, 2017
Breaking news from your Culture War correspondent Christopher Hayes, ladies and gentlemen. Wasn’t there a story just this morning about how periods aren’t just for women, and another reaffirming that “Zionist displays” would not be allowed at the Chicago Slut Walk? Now those are the cultural battles we’re supposed to be fighting.
Really guys.
Have you been asleep since 2000? https://t.co/fssN7R744C
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 24, 2017
Oh, Ironic Twitter, I can't quit you. https://t.co/8ybEgUNQtl
— Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 24, 2017
The irony of Chris FUCKING Hayes of all people tweeting this just ripped a hole in time & space…… https://t.co/RgsGpvk2Wj
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 24, 2017
Now that journalists are fully wakened from their long slumber, they’re starting to ask questions again, like the Washington Post’s Jia Lynn Yang here.
Serious question: is this Boy Scouts event a tad political for an organization that's a 501(c)(3)?
— Jia Lynn Yang (@jialynnyang) July 24, 2017
CC @PPact https://t.co/fvyw0SbjMf
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 24, 2017
Do you ask the same about planned parenthood, teachers union, NPR, PBS?
— sheri s (@sisisis57) July 24, 2017
Serious question: did any journalist ask that same question when the Girl Scouts, a trans-friendly 501(c)(3) organization, camped out on the South Lawn of the White House as guests of Michelle Obama?
Sorry to prolong this post, but here’s an important update from Sen. Chris Murphy, who found the whole experience “downright icky.”
As a Scout leader, my stomach is in knots about what Trump did today. If you haven't watched it yet, don't. It's downright icky.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 25, 2017
