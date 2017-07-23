Here we go again.

The Slut Walk of Chicago is under fire tonight after saying it will stand in solidarity with the organizers of the Chicago Dye March and ban “Zionist displays” at their upcoming march as well:

Hi pals!

We wanna make sure it's clear: the Star of David is not banned, Zionist displays are. They're different!https://t.co/Aymai8qtXv — SlutWalk Chicago (@slutwalkchi) July 22, 2017

You see, it’s not the Star of David that bothers them but the chants:

That article suggests the members of A Wider Bridge were questioned about their politics because of the star on their flags. That's not true — SlutWalk Chicago (@slutwalkchi) July 22, 2017

It was their removal of the word "Palestine" from chants that caused the raised eyebrows, & their stated Zionism that got them removed. — SlutWalk Chicago (@slutwalkchi) July 22, 2017

Or maybe it was the Star of David … it’s hard to tell:

They were using the flag as a symbol of their agenda, which is sad and fucked up. In that specific context the flag was not neutral. — SlutWalk Chicago (@slutwalkchi) July 22, 2017

In summary, Jewish sluts are welcome but not Zionist sluts:

We support people showing their Jewish and LGBTQ+ pride. Please show yours if you feel so moved! Just leave the Zionism at home ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — SlutWalk Chicago (@slutwalkchi) July 22, 2017

The Zionist-free Slut Walk is set for August 12:

***

Related:

TRIGGERED: Guess the country’s flag banned by tolerant lefties at Pride parade in Chicago https://t.co/RWlx0NbQBH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 26, 2017

‘I forgive you’: Reporter who lost writing gig after exposing anti-Semitism at Chicago Dyke March speaks out https://t.co/MLAKuvop1J — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 17, 2017