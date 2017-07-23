Here we go again.

The Slut Walk of Chicago is under fire tonight after saying it will stand in solidarity with the organizers of the Chicago Dye March and ban “Zionist displays” at their upcoming march as well:

You see, it’s not the Star of David that bothers them but the chants:

Trending

Or maybe it was the Star of David … it’s hard to tell:

In summary, Jewish sluts are welcome but not Zionist sluts:

The Zionist-free Slut Walk is set for August 12:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagoSlut WalkZionist