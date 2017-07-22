Here’s the thing: once we saw “Avengers” director Joss Whedon post a “humorous” tweet about his fantasy in which a rhinoceros sodomizes House Speaker Paul Ryan to death with its horn, we knew we were dealing with a very special individual. He’s the kind of guy who says violence solves nothing and then posts his treatment for a political snuff film on Twitter.

So, yeah, we’re happy to put him in the same basket with Linda Sarsour, who fantasized about women’s genitals being taken away. Both belong to the Left, lock, stock, and barrel.

So when Whedon decides to post a love note to the “girl” who got away and whom he likes to call “Madam President,” keep in mind that she’s all his, he’s hers, and we’d prefer not to touch either one with a 10-foot selfie-stick. Progressives, they’re all yours.

Oh, we almost forgot: here’s that love note in which Whedon fantasizes about a Hillary Clinton who didn’t embarrass the United States with a toy “reset” button to clean the slate between America and Russia.

Thinking about the girl that got away… little bit more than 140's worth. #MadamPresident pic.twitter.com/Zgm8TiFRlh — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 22, 2017

"The girl that got away"

Well this isn't melodramatic at all. — Will Stevenson (@Will3316) July 22, 2017

Isn't the term 'girl' infantilising when applied to a grandmother and stateswoman, further perpetuating a patriarchal paradigm? — Sargon (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 22, 2017

OK, yes, she’s 69 years old, but it’s cool if Whedon calls her a “girl,” right? That’s not the patriarchy at work, since they’d close buds and all.

Since that sentiment wouldn’t fit in one tweet, and not one precious adjective could be excised, we got something that looks like a greeting card parked on the bottom clearance rack.

Good god man. You sound like lovesick puppy. What pure poppycock. — DreadSnortt (@The_DreadSnortt) July 22, 2017

Jesus this is cringeworthy https://t.co/YlrShwKIBV — hoob (@hoobsher) July 22, 2017

The problem isn't #Hillary's e-mails, it's how people equate her intelligence and perseverance as being a bitch. https://t.co/3IneQcabi2 — Sotiris Gravas (@22_ring) July 22, 2017

Respectfully, to anyone who actually read the emails that weren’t deleted and wiped clean with BleachBit for some reason (oh, right, it was an accident), Clinton’s emails were very much a problem … unless the fact that the attempt to cover up the Benghazi debacle went into action immediately and straight from the top doesn’t bother you. If it doesn’t, you don’t have much standing to complain about transparency now.

And even if every word of Whedon’s free-verse love poem were true — shouldn’t the President of the United States have, you know, done something about it at the time? Instead, the Obama administration “kind of choked,” thinking Clinton’s coronation was a done deal anyway.

Let's not pretend she was some beacon of truth and justice. She has just as many shady skeletons as he did. — Daniel Scott (@DanielScott128) July 22, 2017

It makes my stomach turn imagining her in the white house — Faldo Relith (@FaldotheApache) July 22, 2017

Romney warned us, @joss. Obama chose to mock him. Enjoy. — Ryan Grimm (@grimmryanm) July 22, 2017

Delete your account — luke lomeli (@lukelomeli) July 22, 2017

At least he can dream about the girl who got away.

She's escaped justice alright. Hopefully, for not much longer. https://t.co/t4yp2OFw1e — Sir Andy (@SirAndy92) July 22, 2017

* * *

