It’s his prerogative, we suppose, if the new White House communications director wants to delete some of his old tweets — the president himself left a virtual mine field of old tweets out there showing him tearing away at his primary rivals, contradicting himself on policy positions, etc., and it has kept his opponents and the press (same thing) busy digging for the next embarrassing find.

It seems that Anthony Scaramucci, though, wants to get on the same page as President Trump now that he’s working as part of the administration. To be honest, that sounds perfectly reasonable … and it’s not as though his opponents have already trawled his Twitter feed and archived the best bits.

It's okay—a lot of us have held on to them. https://t.co/B73djxMMgv — John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 22, 2017

Actually, deleting your past isn't transparency – but quite the opposite (welcome to Washington) https://t.co/S8rfJ446UT — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) July 22, 2017

Told you.

Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

So while we’re not freaking out over Scaramucci deleting tweets, it is just a bit troubling that the man with the title “communications director” thought it was a good idea to use the term “full transparency” to describe the purging of his social media feed. That’s just putting a hanging curve ball out there for the Left to whack into the stands.

I don't think "full transparency" means what you think it means. https://t.co/O01z7mnufD — mieke eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) July 22, 2017

I don't think this is how full transparency works. https://t.co/TLVlYQT9Wb — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) July 22, 2017

Full transparency would be not deleting anything https://t.co/XUUIh06mYm — Eoghan mac Suibhne (@buileshuibhne) July 22, 2017

To discuss: deletes of prior writings of a new public figure…is that "full transparency?" Appreciate the heads up… https://t.co/RKnO1GkrcA — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 22, 2017

Deleting records (even of "past views") is literally the opposite of transparency. https://t.co/xsm4LpgB6T — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) July 22, 2017

Better to have just left them. People already have screenshots of the tweets that are most at odds with Trump's views. https://t.co/Zy87D3XZNj — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 22, 2017

Full transparency: I am hiding things from you https://t.co/I3La8z66AU — (((MattSteinglass))) (@mattsteinglass) July 22, 2017

That's the opposite of transparency, it's revisionist. Now drawing more attention to what has already been screen grabbed. https://t.co/wfHYV7cd6D — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 22, 2017

How convenient. I wish I could have deleted some of my academic writings once I joined the government ! https://t.co/uzNkwsAra0 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 22, 2017

A more helpful & transparent thing to do would be to quote-tweet thoughts you now reject, and explain why/how your view has changed. https://t.co/vNmUYjphDe — Henry Gargan (@hgargan) July 22, 2017

Umm, full transparency would be leaving your old tweets and explaining how you evolved over last 7 months. Please. https://t.co/v5iwQl0W1L — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 22, 2017

Well, Scaramucci might be taking away ready access to his Twitter archive, but he did give the press corps that air kiss, so maybe things will even out in the end.

* * *

Related: