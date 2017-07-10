We’ll admit we’re stumped sometimes by what President Trump tweets as well as the time of day (or night) he sends it; a lot of the time he seems to be responding to whatever’s being broadcast on cable news at the moment.

On Monday morning, for example, the president celebrated his return from the G20 Summit by circling back to fired FBI Director James Comey and the memos he reportedly typed up to document every interaction with the president.

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

We’ll leave it to others to prove whether any classified information was leaked. But the whole story is bizarre: the allegation that President Trump had met with Comey to pressure him into dropping an investigation into Michael Flynn allegedly arose from one of Comey’s memos, a document the New York Times reported on without having seen. Instead, an unnamed friend of Comey’s read parts of the memo to a Times reporter over the phone.

And then there were the hearings.

.@jasoninthehouse: Comey went silent when I asked him about his memos, which raised a lot of eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/BfSPpUFeL5 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 10, 2017

During his Senate testimony, Comey admitted to having friends leak his memos, but with the heat on again, one of those friends is pulling the old Hillary Clinton defense and noting that nothing he saw was “marked” classified.

Comey Friend: No memos given to me were marked classifiedhttps://t.co/XFsrHKhTgO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 10, 2017

Anyone paying attention during the campaign season certainly noted how careful Clinton was careful always to refer to documents being “marked classified” and not simply classified by their very nature.

Are we going to play this stupid game again? Markings don't mean a thing

If #Comey had classified info in the memos It's a crime https://t.co/cQvn28TQdx — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 10, 2017

Yes, we’re going to play this stupid game again.

We are not rehashing this garbage point are we? This argument failed during Clinton fiasco too (yes we know she skirted justice) https://t.co/Koj5a9dsVw — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) July 10, 2017

😀 ha ha ha ha ha ha …🤔Comey is ACTUALLY using the Clinton defense. 😂 You can't make this stuff up folks. @jaketapper will run blocker now. https://t.co/l7uHEsfQvL — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 10, 2017

As we know from the Hillary email scandal, markings don't matter. Federal officials must protect marked AND unmarked classified info. https://t.co/W8VArljNvn — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 10, 2017

Here we go again with the "there were no classified portion markings" nonsense.

It's irrelevant. https://t.co/Yszxhtnjqf — G8tekeeper (@G8tekeeper) July 10, 2017

Sayeth the Lord: because you have sinned against me, unending news cycles of "docs don't have to be marked to be classified" shall you have https://t.co/5X9GEnd1NY — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 10, 2017

That "dog ate my homework" excuse has been tried and proven spurious before. https://t.co/Qd6HCREbny — Lake Bum (@dustopian) July 10, 2017

"Marked classified," as was explained repeatedly during the Clinton scandal is entirely beside the point. The problem is obvious. https://t.co/0j2N29gU3w — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 10, 2017

Classified information does not lose its classified character merely because it is not "marked." For obvious reasons. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 10, 2017

I cannot paraphrase a classified document or briefing, hand it to my friend and then say "it wasn't marked!" Obviously. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 10, 2017

JW considers it a scandal that he read a memo to @nytimes while we have to sue in court for it. See: https://t.co/1X9r6s6oZi cc @jaketapper https://t.co/N7iQaCH773 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) July 10, 2017

So … can we see the memo now?

