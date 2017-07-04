In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed reports that the missile just launched by North Korea was indeed an ICBM and called the launch “a new escalation” of the threat posed by the country.
WASHINGTON (AP) – US secretary of state confirms North Korea's missile test was with an intercontinental ballistic missile.
JUST IN: "Global action is required to stop a global threat." Statement from US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on North Korea pic.twitter.com/xjFWW3HWQj
BREAKING: The United States military is preparing for a "show of force" tonight against North Korea, according to multiple reports.
While Tillerson called on the global community to take action to step up the pressure on North Korea, it was U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley who was taking the heat from the American public on social media over this tweet from earlier in the day:
Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea
Reactions to this are incredible. I'm sure y'all would act thrilled if you had to go to work on a holiday bc some1 else did something dumb. https://t.co/Tg04US0yzL
People are basically mad at Haley for being a real person. She's serving her country, but doesn't mean she can't react to things normally.
Hey, we thought it was a pretty clever update to #ThanksObama, but apparently we were supposed to take it as whiny. It’s just proof, we suppose, that interpreting subtle things like dry humor is best left to professionals with blue check marks.
What job did you think you were signing up for, exactly?
Strange complaint. This is part of the job description. https://t.co/Fi9QpS1Cca
When your job is Ambassador to the United Nations, you respond to international crises, no matter when they occur. It's what you do. https://t.co/A0L2H0GN3j
You are a cabinet-level official and you think you should get a Tuesday off? https://t.co/M8SKsFO1gV
It's YOUR JOB. Stop complaining https://t.co/EOaJe5uAy0
I'm sorry, but… YOU ARE A PUBLIC SERVANT! YOU SERVE THE PUBLIC! I'm sorry our safety is interfering with your BBQ. Please resign. Please. https://t.co/vCztCCagPH
You could always resign #snowflake https://t.co/B2uFCLSaTJ
Sorry protecting our country is a hassle. https://t.co/3XlrxWxBNj
That's what our nation looks for in their UN ambassador; the eye-rolling whining of an Ole Miss sorority member. https://t.co/eBbyt5lLUB
Alternative tweet: Thanks to the men/women in our armed services, especially on the Korean Peninsula, and the men and women of the CIA. https://t.co/HL8ObiVKr9
Some men and women are serving their country in dangerous locales overseas today. Let's maybe thank them today. Happy Independence Day! https://t.co/3ywlpGohgo
Is this a complaint about working to keep America safe? https://t.co/0X8rqkyQEk
59 minutes apart, two different moods about serving the public. pic.twitter.com/7juhE6o0tI
Now, see, Rep. Maxine Waters isn’t complaining about doing her job, which she seems to believe is leading chants of “Impeach 45” whenever the opportunity arises, or floating the possibly that President Trump be exiled.
happy 4th of July ! it is my duty and my responsibility to fight to protect our democracy.
Heroic.
Update:
Haley later posted this photo to show, like, what a total bummer of a day she’s having at work.
The U.S., Japan & S.Korea have called for an open emergency meeting of the Security Council regarding N.Korea's ICBM launch. pic.twitter.com/VlCamPpWIq
OK, honestly, we swear … 30 seconds after we posted the photo above along with its caption, the folks at Mashable uploaded this gem:
Nikki Haley is sooo bummed she has to work on July 4 just because North Korea launched an ICBM https://t.co/NwhwQt0dfR pic.twitter.com/0BxAcQY4ao
