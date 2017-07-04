In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed reports that the missile just launched by North Korea was indeed an ICBM and called the launch “a new escalation” of the threat posed by the country.

WASHINGTON (AP) – US secretary of state confirms North Korea's missile test was with an intercontinental ballistic missile. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 4, 2017

JUST IN: "Global action is required to stop a global threat." Statement from US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on North Korea pic.twitter.com/xjFWW3HWQj — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 4, 2017

BREAKING: The United States military is preparing for a "show of force" tonight against North Korea, according to multiple reports. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 4, 2017

While Tillerson called on the global community to take action to step up the pressure on North Korea, it was U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley who was taking the heat from the American public on social media over this tweet from earlier in the day:

Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

Reactions to this are incredible. I'm sure y'all would act thrilled if you had to go to work on a holiday bc some1 else did something dumb. https://t.co/Tg04US0yzL — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 4, 2017

People are basically mad at Haley for being a real person. She's serving her country, but doesn't mean she can't react to things normally. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 4, 2017

Hey, we thought it was a pretty clever update to #ThanksObama, but apparently we were supposed to take it as whiny. It’s just proof, we suppose, that interpreting subtle things like dry humor is best left to professionals with blue check marks.

What job did you think you were signing up for, exactly? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 4, 2017

Strange complaint. This is part of the job description. https://t.co/Fi9QpS1Cca — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 4, 2017

When your job is Ambassador to the United Nations, you respond to international crises, no matter when they occur. It's what you do. https://t.co/A0L2H0GN3j — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) July 4, 2017

You are a cabinet-level official and you think you should get a Tuesday off? https://t.co/M8SKsFO1gV — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 4, 2017

I'm sorry, but… YOU ARE A PUBLIC SERVANT! YOU SERVE THE PUBLIC! I'm sorry our safety is interfering with your BBQ. Please resign. Please. https://t.co/vCztCCagPH — Nicholas A. Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) July 4, 2017

Sorry protecting our country is a hassle. https://t.co/3XlrxWxBNj — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 4, 2017

That's what our nation looks for in their UN ambassador; the eye-rolling whining of an Ole Miss sorority member. https://t.co/eBbyt5lLUB — quinn cummings (@quinncy) July 4, 2017

Alternative tweet: Thanks to the men/women in our armed services, especially on the Korean Peninsula, and the men and women of the CIA. https://t.co/HL8ObiVKr9 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 4, 2017

Some men and women are serving their country in dangerous locales overseas today. Let's maybe thank them today. Happy Independence Day! https://t.co/3ywlpGohgo — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 4, 2017

Is this a complaint about working to keep America safe? https://t.co/0X8rqkyQEk — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 4, 2017

59 minutes apart, two different moods about serving the public. pic.twitter.com/7juhE6o0tI — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 4, 2017

Now, see, Rep. Maxine Waters isn’t complaining about doing her job, which she seems to believe is leading chants of “Impeach 45” whenever the opportunity arises, or floating the possibly that President Trump be exiled.

happy 4th of July ! it is my duty and my responsibility to fight to protect our democracy. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 4, 2017

Heroic.

* * *

Update:

Haley later posted this photo to show, like, what a total bummer of a day she’s having at work.

The U.S., Japan & S.Korea have called for an open emergency meeting of the Security Council regarding N.Korea's ICBM launch. pic.twitter.com/VlCamPpWIq — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

OK, honestly, we swear … 30 seconds after we posted the photo above along with its caption, the folks at Mashable uploaded this gem:

Nikki Haley is sooo bummed she has to work on July 4 just because North Korea launched an ICBM https://t.co/NwhwQt0dfR pic.twitter.com/0BxAcQY4ao — Mashable (@mashable) July 4, 2017

* * *

