Earlier Monday, Twitchy noted some of the praise President Trump was receiving in response to his tweet offering help to Charlie Gard, the terminally ill British infant courts have ruled is to be taken off life support.

Trump vows to help Charlie Gard, the British infant courts say should be allowed to die https://t.co/Aemknh9YK9 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 3, 2017

Did we say “praise”?

This is a new low for @realDonaldTrump — Julia Stain (@JuliaSm45799532) July 3, 2017

Unfortunately, the tweet also served as a sad reminder to Republicans: while Trump seems to invite heat from opponents, that heat would have been turned on any Republican who defeated Hillary Clinton last fall — just check out the rash of Mike Pence hit pieces and the derision he faced when a 15-year-old quote about dining with women other than his wife was reprinted.

Twitchy readers might remember when New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur held a town hall in May and was confronted over the House health care bill. MacArthur attempted to share his own experience of taking his 11-year-old daughter off of life support, but angry constituents weren’t moved, and instead shouted him down with yells of “Shame on you!” and reminded him that other babies would die too under the GOP’s plan.

Some people just can’t seem to look at anything, even Charlie Gard’s case, through any lens but that of the Republican health care plan.

Trump is a sick man who is using a dying child to score political points. How many children will die if Obamacare is stripped? — Aaqib Javed (@aaqibjaved24) July 3, 2017

How ironic he wants to help this child as he and GOP are prepared to strip health care from millions of kids in the USA — Lynne Jones (@lynnjones868) July 3, 2017

You know what’s ironic? Watching open borders progressives who advocate tirelessly on behalf of illegal immigrants suddenly taking an “America first” attitude when it comes to providing health care. Weren’t they the same ones forwarding the story of the poor man whose grandmother died in Iraq because of Trump’s travel ban? (That turned out to be a hoax, by the way.)

But he wants to kill kids who's families can't afford healthcare here in the US…uh. — Mikey Hughes (@yayomikey) July 3, 2017

But he's willing to let American kids die because, you know, tax cuts. — She Persists ❄️ (@always_resist) July 3, 2017

But thousands of American kids can die without insurance, right? That makes sense. — Marilyn Tatman (@MarilynTatman) July 3, 2017

Trump knows more than the generals & more than the pediatricians! Always grabbing for the headlines! What about our children losing the ACA? — John C Libert, PhD (@libert_c) July 3, 2017

Okay – but what about the children in America that need medical attention? shouldn't they come first? — Marlene (@marlene_autio4) July 3, 2017

What happened to America First? Tens of thousands of American babies need help NOW. Charlie wouldnt survive a day under Trump's WealthCare. — . (@Zachary507) July 3, 2017

And wants to take care away from millions of Americans #hypocrite #25thAdmendmentNow — Kathryn Orbanek (@redwing606) July 3, 2017

Exploiting a tragedy. Despicable man.

Maybe he should help the children who will die if they lose their healthcare…. — pattyInNY (@pattyinNY) July 3, 2017

US heath insurance companies hand out death sentences on a daily basis by denying legitimate coverage. Where's his support to them? pic.twitter.com/hDd6qNdwjk — Kelly Elizabeth (@altoKelly) July 3, 2017

Maybe think about people in your own country instead… you want to take from 22million ppl — G (@katzenfrauen) July 3, 2017

Sorry, that's a pre-existing condition — Merry P (@SkeeryMerry) July 3, 2017

Imagine if he made the same vow to help children in his own country- those w pre-existing conditions-who stand to lose coverage w ACA repeal — Susan Breen (@Susan_Breen_Art) July 3, 2017

While denying refugees safety and taking healthcare from 22 million Americans. Okay, then. — Amy Rosenthal (@amylourose) July 3, 2017

And yet….denial of care here? WHAT???? — Joyce Reynolds (@tinkreynolds) July 3, 2017

Trump is throwing American children under the bus with his healthcare agenda and then grandstanding on this situation. He's a hypocrite — Susan (@HigginsSusan2) July 3, 2017

So he wants to help a British kid but screw the Americans. Seems legit — Chris (@Chriz2opher) July 3, 2017

but let's allow millions of American children die without insurance or food… What an attention seeker. — Coldiron Alley (@Coldironalley) July 3, 2017

Vows to help a sick child in UK, but is pushing to kill children in his own country. 🖕 you @realDonaldTrump I HATE U!!!!!! — President Orin Hatch (@Bitchslappermvp) July 3, 2017

What would modern day president do?

A. Send tweet for political points.

B. Quietly donate to St. Judes in honor of child.

Anyone surprised? — Ekabecka (@Ekabecka) July 3, 2017

Anyone surprised by the tone of these tweets and many more like them? What have millions of modern day citizens done under Trump but join “the resistance” and commit themselves to preemptive obstruction and impeachment?

* * *

