Senior Editor at The New Republic, Jeet Heer, went on a tweet storm today about what to expect if President Trump were to be impeached. Here are just the first three. Brace yourselves:
1. So the big hot take on the left is "Why push for impeachment? President Pence would be worse!" Can I explain why this is nonsense?
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 18, 2017
2. Trump & Pence bad but different. Trump is chaotic evil, Pence is lawful evil. Trump is the Joker, Pence the Grand Inquisitor.
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 18, 2017
3. Worst case scenario under Pence is The Handmaid's Tale (theocratic totalitarianism). With Trump it's Mad Max (nuclear apocalypse).
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 18, 2017
Pence as president could result in “theocratic totalitarianism”?
No overreacting here. https://t.co/UyDHtjIVF2
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 18, 2017
Oh, not at all!
There are actual theocratic totalitarian states in 2017, but you don't want to talk about them. https://t.co/Xe3gWQDbVa
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 18, 2017
No, theocratic totalitarianism isn't a scenario, even a worst case one, under Mike Pence https://t.co/hHyUNiEsqY
— Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) May 18, 2017
A Serious Man. https://t.co/3kpY0Vw3Vw
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 18, 2017
this is not the tweet of a clever man https://t.co/iumzatk4uZ
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 18, 2017
Amazing. https://t.co/1DIszxSNTp
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 18, 2017
