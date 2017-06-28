Summer’s here and the time is right for playing dead in the streets. We’re old enough to remember a time when Independence Day weekend meant something other than lying down on the sidewalk holding a cardboard tombstone.

If anyone’s going to sink the Senate’s version of the health care reform bill, it will be the holdouts on the GOP side who don’t think the bill is a true repeal of Obamacare but rather a small patch-job on the ACA.

Still, opponents are motivated to do whatever they can to preserve Obamacare, whether that means dressing up in “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplay, holding a gay dance party for health care in front of Mitch McConnell’s house, or just playing dead.

Die-ins are nothing new, but we don’t remember having seen them on public transit before.

What do you do if the idea of a die-in appeals to you, but you also enjoy the cosplay angle? Consider the zombie walk for health care:

Seriously, though, nobody die.

