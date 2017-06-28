Summer’s here and the time is right for playing dead in the streets. We’re old enough to remember a time when Independence Day weekend meant something other than lying down on the sidewalk holding a cardboard tombstone.

If anyone’s going to sink the Senate’s version of the health care reform bill, it will be the holdouts on the GOP side who don’t think the bill is a true repeal of Obamacare but rather a small patch-job on the ACA.

Still, opponents are motivated to do whatever they can to preserve Obamacare, whether that means dressing up in “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplay, holding a gay dance party for health care in front of Mitch McConnell’s house, or just playing dead.

Die-ins are nothing new, but we don’t remember having seen them on public transit before.

A "die-in" happening right now on Houston metro to protest possible repeal of ACA @HoustonChron pic.twitter.com/6StMP0E94v — Mark Mulligan (@mrkmully) June 27, 2017

Protesters holding "die-in" downtown, urging Sen. Todd Young to vote no on GOP health care bill. pic.twitter.com/fx2D8Jf43i — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 28, 2017

Protesters stage a “die-in” outside the office of @johncornyn to protest his support of the Republican bill to rep… https://t.co/mmHTOq0izS pic.twitter.com/PpqRzHgqI5 — KUT Austin (@KUT) June 28, 2017

"Die-in" protest going on now at San Francisco Federal Building pic.twitter.com/nb8eU41UZC — Mark K. Thomas (@mkthomas777) June 28, 2017

Protesters participate in a ''die in" , representing what they believe will be lives lost bc of the new potential #healthcare bill #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/yd7kJAnngX — Kirstin Delgado (@Fox35Kirstin) June 28, 2017

Orlando health care advocates stage die-in in front of Marco Rubio's office over Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/XWGGECjqBB — Monivette Cordeiro (@monivettec) June 28, 2017

What do you do if the idea of a die-in appeals to you, but you also enjoy the cosplay angle? Consider the zombie walk for health care:

We had a Zombie Walk last night to keep up pressure to #KillTheBill #ZombieBill pic.twitter.com/7Q1iSCWOeb — Indivisible Midlands (@IndivisibleSC_2) June 28, 2017

Die-in at the SC Statehouse in protest of the proposed #AHCA pic.twitter.com/syZ4DwWtwZ — Lanier Smith (@lanieriloo) June 28, 2017

Protesters stage "zombie walk" and die-in at the SC Statehouse ahead of #AHCA vote in US Senate pic.twitter.com/Y5K1EJp6rg — Lanier Smith (@lanieriloo) June 28, 2017

Seriously, though, nobody die.

VIDEO: Biker Revs Engine, Drives Through Anti-Trump Activists Laying in the Street for a 'Die-In' RT if you'd buy the biker a beer! pic.twitter.com/lY9jwOzMiR — Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) June 23, 2017

