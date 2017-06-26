Every now and then, even the most hardened conservative must feel some nostalgia for a president who could routinely fire rainbows from his palms.

Two years ago today, marriage equality became the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/XmoQ9ksKG1 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 27, 2017

President Obama told CNN’s Jim Acosta that was the “best week ever,” although he did lament the fact that he was stuck watching the revelers from inside the White House, which had been lit up in rainbow colors. “The only bad part about it was I couldn’t go out and peek at it for myself, because then I would have had to clear out all the people, or the Secret Service would have.”

Maybe he’ll get another chance, if the queer dance protests around D.C. one day show up outside the Obama’s new home there. Ivanka Trump was treated to one not long ago, and on Monday night, it was Mitch McConnell’s turn.

Protesters gather at Union Station in DC to prepare for Queer Dance Party for Healthcare at Mitch McConnell's house @werkforpeace pic.twitter.com/spnN0wSp9m — C on the scene (@ConthesceneWTTG) June 26, 2017

Moment of silence for past victims who lacked healthcare-Queer Dance Party Protest for Healthcare at Mitch McConnell's House @werkforpeace pic.twitter.com/3WmMlo0Y2s — C on the scene (@ConthesceneWTTG) June 26, 2017

These are the people at Mitch McConnell’s house who’d like to have a word about the #healthcarebill pic.twitter.com/NVleT7OVJR — ❄️ Solomon Granor ❄️ (@ssgranor) June 26, 2017

That’s a cool panoramic shot, but anyone getting ready to take out another loan for med school really ought not miss the sign, “Medicine for Profit is a Crime Against Humanity” before signing the papers.

LGBTQ "werk" dance party on the way to Mitch McConnell's house right now. pic.twitter.com/l4H1uqhuvA — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 26, 2017

this seems unlikely to werk https://t.co/vjbf3dw18d — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 27, 2017

Well, as far as energy, it beats the sit-in they’re having over on the Capitol steps.

