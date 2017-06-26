Every now and then, even the most hardened conservative must feel some nostalgia for a president who could routinely fire rainbows from his palms.

President Obama told CNN’s Jim Acosta that was the “best week ever,” although he did lament the fact that he was stuck watching the revelers from inside the White House, which had been lit up in rainbow colors. “The only bad part about it was I couldn’t go out and peek at it for myself, because then I would have had to clear out all the people, or the Secret Service would have.”

Maybe he’ll get another chance, if the queer dance protests around D.C. one day show up outside the Obama’s new home there. Ivanka Trump was treated to one not long ago, and on Monday night, it was Mitch McConnell’s turn.

That’s a cool panoramic shot, but anyone getting ready to take out another loan for med school really ought not miss the sign, “Medicine for Profit is a Crime Against Humanity” before signing the papers.

Well, as far as energy, it beats the sit-in they’re having over on the Capitol steps.

* * *

