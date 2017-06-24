We now pause for a message from our all-knowing celebrity overlords:

Oh cool, two celebrities spreading a madeup story on twitter. Tell me more about kids from Macedonia being the problem. pic.twitter.com/8qKsNhTrb1 — BT (@back_ttys) June 25, 2017

Plenty of people have been forwarding a meme exposing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a hypocrite for wanting to repeal Obamacare while knowing the government paid to treat his polio as a young child, but actor Ron Perlman might have amassed the largest number of retweets, currently just over 23,000, and likes, which tally more than 30,000. Add a retweet by Michael Ian Black, and there’s thousands more.

One you’ve let that sink in, go ahead and let it drain back out, because it’s not true. McConnell has told the story of how he received treatment at a facility founded by Franklin D. Roosevelt, but it was a nonprofit facility that was neither funded by nor operated by the government.

Did the U.S. Government Pay for Mitch McConnell’s Polio Care in the 1940s? https://t.co/ySOjg75om9 — snopes.com (@snopes) June 23, 2017

Snopes.com posted its fact-check Friday, but by that time the false story had been spread far and wide. Fortunately actor James Morrison was there to clear things up … sort of.

To be clear: Confusion over whether Mitch McConnell's childhood polio treatment was gov't funded aside, he's still a heartless bastard. — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) June 24, 2017

Nice. Why follow “to be clear” with a cheap shot tied to “confusion” over whether his treatment was government funded? It wasn’t. But thanks, blue checkmarks!

Mitch McConnell had polio as a child, couldn't walk till he was 5. Depended on healthcare provided by government: https://t.co/uwaJWNGQLm — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 23, 2017

Well, apparently no one cares that the story is false, especially after Vice President Mike Pence spoke Saturday of a health care plan with personal responsibility as one of its pillars.

Yet Mitch McConnell is alive today to be so evil because his gov't took care of him for free when he contracted POLIO. — Trump says Covfefe (@IzumiShikibu1) June 24, 2017

Mitch McConnell had polio as a young child. Personal responsibility issue? — leia in la la land (@hey_leia) June 25, 2017

Just like Mitch McConnell was personally responsible for his childhood polio. Oh wait… — Judd Dowhy (@judd4thedefense) June 24, 2017

A reminder that McConnell had polio as a kid. Almost died. He spent nearly 2 years in the hospital. Taxpayers covered the bill. — delight to delirium (@camannwordsmith) June 22, 2017

McConnell, who survived polio because of government supported healthcare, is a COWARD. Sad. https://t.co/jbPLUUnEib — It's All A Dream (@zemogone) June 23, 2017

Would new AHCA have covered McConnell's polio treatments at Warm Springs, because that's only relevant part. Who paid for those, anyone?? — JLKurlander (@MtkaLiberal) June 22, 2017

As a youth, McConnell overcame polio by government-provided treatment at Warm Springs that potentially saved him from being disabled. Shame! — Dr. Edward Alley (@all_eddy) June 23, 2017

Mitch McConnell had polio as a child and was treated with gov't subsidized care. His lack of a heart, however, was left untreated. https://t.co/SOjx3PHqUG — And You Know This (@andyoutis) June 23, 2017

Mitch McConnell was cured of polio by Medicare@SpeakerRyan attended college on Social Security They want to take them away from you, #MAGA — J-S Poupart (@jspoupart) June 23, 2017

fun fact: senator mcconnell survived polio as a child thanks to government healthcare — THE GOON! (@ScottTheReciter) June 24, 2017

Mitch McConnell, who wants to take your healthcare, was saved from Polio by free healthcare from FDR. — criticaldick (@criticaldick) June 22, 2017

I didn't know about the Mitch McConnell survived polio because of government healthcare thing until today. Makes this 100x more heinous. pic.twitter.com/PbHoRkgt2I — Deng Gardner 🎮 (@deng_gardner) June 22, 2017

If there were men like Mitch McConnell around when Mitch McConnell was a child, he'd most likely have been killed by polio. #HealthcareBill — Brian (@PhegleysLament) June 22, 2017

The worst thing about Polio is that it didn't finish the job on @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. — Imperator Fehriosa (@Brick_Frog) May 10, 2017

* * *

