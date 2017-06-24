In a piece for The Atlantic last fall, Salena Zito wrote that the press tended to take Donald Trump literally, but not seriously, while his supporters took him seriously, but not literally.

Reporters have argued that point back and forth ever since, suggesting that there has to be some truth to it. What’s strange, though, is when the same sort of standard is applied to Mike Pence. It’s not meant as an insult to say he was a somewhat bland but solid pick for vice president; he’d be the steady object keeping things balanced when Trump got a little too close to the edge.

Today, Vice President Pence spoke at the Republican National Convention’s summer retreat in Chicago, and the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel coupled with Pence’s thoughts about the governing philosophy of the GOP turned out to be triggering for those who couldn’t help but take each word literally.

Before summer’s out, we'll repeal/replace Obamacare w/ system based on personal responsibility, free-market competition & state-based reform pic.twitter.com/JzCyxX9kJb — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 24, 2017

That’s the Republican way. That’s the American way. And, that’s the way we’re going to reform health care in the 21st Century. — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 24, 2017

That sounds pretty tame to us. What was Obamacare if not an admission that the purchase of health insurance was a responsibility better taken out of the hands of the people and made into a mandate enforced by fines? The deal was that the American people, in surrendering that freedom to the government, would get to keep their plans, their doctors, and save thousands on premiums.

Actually, forget all that. Health care is a right, and “personal responsibility” is just the rich, old, white male way of saying, “every man for himself.”

"Are there no orphanages? Are there no workhouses? If they are to die, let them do so quickly and decrease the surplus population!" — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 24, 2017

It's children's *personal responsibility* not to be born with health problems to parents who aren't rich, for instance. — Ray Radlein (@Radlein) June 24, 2017

It's about time we stopped letting blind people, sick kids, and folks in nursing homes avoid personal responsibility for their problems. https://t.co/XnGbrYmH83 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 24, 2017

Children will get to be held personally responsible for their pediatric cancer. https://t.co/i6QOyMy3xp — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 24, 2017

Especially sick kids and/or children. This is what journalists are paid for — that sixth sense that lets them hear those unspoken words.

The more I see that Pence tweet, the angrier (& sadder) I get. People will die, futures will be ruined because of this sanctimonious mindset — NadineJolieCourtney (@nadinecourtney) June 24, 2017

Yes, sick children should just pull themselves up by their bootstraps while their parents declare bankruptcy after paying the hospital bills — Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) June 24, 2017

Only in America could they, without irony, say 'free market competition' when referencing healthcare 🤕 — Thom (@thom3003) June 24, 2017

.@VP claims to be a Christian. The hypocrisy reigns supreme w/this man. Lack of compassion by this liar is baffling! #TrumpCareKills — Andrew Goss (@Goss30Goss) June 24, 2017

And you call yourself a good Christian @VP? I'm pretty sure the Bible DOESN'T say "screw over the less fortunate". — Kiki (@Thisoneonthehil) June 24, 2017

It’s about damn time that infants and toddlers starting pulling their own weight in our society! — Trent M Kays (@trentmkays) June 24, 2017

Will the children with cancer be able to find jobs in all of the brand new coal mines opening up once we've given up on breathing clean air? — 🍕face (@harder2love) June 24, 2017

While making it clear that he’s a hypocrite who hates sick children, Pence also took aim at veterans, catching the attention of comedian and health insurance wonk Sarah Silverman, who’s read the GOP plan and run the numbers.

As for veterans, @realDonaldTrump is keeping his promise to make sure those who've served in uniform have best healthcare in America 🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 24, 2017

1/2 a million vets will lose their Medicaid coverage and remember the meals on wheels program U killed? That fed many MANY vets. #SAD https://t.co/heLXHIFxO9 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 24, 2017

In case you missed it: “A new report by the VA inspector general shows 43 percent of the 225 patients who died between October 2014 and August 2015 at the Los Angeles VA were waiting for appointments or needed tests they never got.” Hmm … who was running things in 2014-15?

Nearly 100 patients died waiting for care from the Los Angeles VA, new report finds https://t.co/VlAImraCM1 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 23, 2017

Ugh!!! Argh! — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 24, 2017

Why would you pair the tweet about taking away people's health insurance with a photo of a bunch of rich folks at a luncheon? https://t.co/PH8SeqohGH — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 24, 2017

Because it was an RNC luncheon, and all Republicans are rich?

