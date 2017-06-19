It really didn’t seem possible that the takes on Otto Warmbier, whose family announced his death Monday, could get any more cruel that those floated by outlets like Salon, The Huffington Post, and Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show,” all of which took “frat boy” Warmbier to task for expecting his white privilege to allow him to not be imprisoned and brutalized by North Korea.

As ill-advised as they were, however, those pieces all made it to print and air last year, long before North Korea finally returned Warmbier to the United States in a coma. It would take a horrible person — the Clinton campaign’s social media guru, for example — to exploit his death to try to make a dubious point about race Monday.

Could people go any lower? It’s Twitter, so yes, they could. Why not use news of Warmbier’s death to make a statement on U.S. health care?

"What's your Otto Warmbier hot take?" "His white privilege couldn't protect him in North Korea." "You are like little baby. Watch this." pic.twitter.com/CLxQNq8rdL — Damian Penny (@damianpenny) June 19, 2017

I repeat: WTF is wrong with people? https://t.co/U9jpErQRmw — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 20, 2017

Omg. Speechless. — establishment of one (@ingansich) June 20, 2017

That's …awful. — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr70) June 19, 2017

Stacy must have missed the part about most of his brain being gone. They knew five mins in at the hospital it wasn't good. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 (@seniordogzrule) June 20, 2017

Well, if not even the U.S. health care system could save him, just imagine what will happen if the GOP passes the American Health Care Act.

Very saddened to hear this news. My heart aches for Otto’s family. They deserve answers and justice. https://t.co/tPtrZzqG9u — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) June 19, 2017

Be honest, your heart doesn't ache. You're using one family's grief to avoid the grief soon to be perpetrated on thousands of families #ACHA — Beel (@BoulderBill) June 19, 2017

Yeah, and think of all the deaths that will occur when you & your GOP buddies strip health benefits from Americans! Hmmm. — AllyColorado (@AllyColorado) June 19, 2017

Are you also saddened by the all the Americans that will die when the @SenateGOP takes away their healthcare? — Jonathan Huber (@jonathanhuber) June 19, 2017

That is tragic. How is it that you don't care about the untold number of people that could die due to your Trumpcare plan? — Rob Moore (@RMooreCO77) June 19, 2017

How many of the people you're throwing off healthcare will die? Will you tweet about them? — Jerry Coleman (@PutinsLapDog) June 19, 2017

Your constituents are sad you are going to destroy their healthcare. How many deaths are you going to have on your own hands. I want to live — #resist (@MarkT31143) June 19, 2017

Committed by gmvt that perpetrates & tolerates abuse to ppl while fostering hate, propaganda & lack of transparency. Unreal. Familiar? — seeker (@rvhnjn) June 19, 2017

Crazy how some Republicans think they hold some moral high ground over the North Koreans, huh?

Nice of North Korea to send Otto home to die. Who would have thought restricting access to health care could result in untimely death. — Susan Robinson (@CatzillaSue) June 19, 2017

A govt plotting to take health care away from 25 million ppl, where cops shoot pregnant women, is calling a regime "barbaric". Otto Warmbier — Louise's Dealer (@OurHiddenHistry) June 20, 2017

* * *

Related: