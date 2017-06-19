If you thought former Hillary Clinton campaign social media guru Emmy Bengtson’s “F*ck. Off.” message to the NRA was brilliant, then you’ll be really impressed by this offering following the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier, who had only recently returned to the United States after being tortured and put into a coma by the North Koreans:

Ugh.

No it didn’t. Nooooo it didn’t.

She should probably go back to sleep.

How much time have you got?

