If you thought former Hillary Clinton campaign social media guru Emmy Bengtson’s “F*ck. Off.” message to the NRA was brilliant, then you’ll be really impressed by this offering following the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier, who had only recently returned to the United States after being tortured and put into a coma by the North Koreans:

interesting how some people (rightfully) decrying Warmbier's death at hands of NK are real quiet about black people's deaths at hands of US — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) June 19, 2017

Ugh.

This is a bad tweet. https://t.co/YPHoDOQDef — Kimberly (@conkc2) June 19, 2017

All of these replies really seem to indicate your comment was incredibly stupid. — The Forgotten Man (@NWInfidel) June 19, 2017

This didn't go too well lol — HAL 9000 (@discoveryoneHAL) June 19, 2017

No it didn’t. Nooooo it didn’t.

im so woke https://t.co/NHHjiHPZOG — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 19, 2017

She should probably go back to sleep.

What is wrong with you. — Molly (@commondecencyyo) June 19, 2017

How much time have you got?

Do yourself a favor and google "false equivalence" – thanks! — Asher Ellsworth (@aeknipe) June 19, 2017

This is shameful — Chris (@Chris21678) June 19, 2017

If you automatically think "who can I call racist" in response to tragedies, you're a very well trained dog. https://t.co/NYj0DZul0J — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 19, 2017

You truly are a Grade A idiot. — Fonz (@SitchMcFonz) June 19, 2017

Congratulations. You're a complete fucking moron. — Hi (@hihihihi138) June 19, 2017

Comparing what they do in North Korea to America? You have to be insane or just an idiot. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 19, 2017

that's false equivalence, at best…insanity, at worst p.s. just bc Otto's death doesnt align to ur agenda,theres no need to be so tactless — John Dough (@Chef_JohnDough) June 19, 2017

You wanna know why people do not take people like you seriously? Shit like this. — Loopydoop (@SpangledDangler) June 19, 2017

Exhibit 1 in the "why the modern-day Democratic Party keeps losing" department — Brandon Levey (@brandonalevey) June 19, 2017

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand this is why you lose — Chris (@cali_chriss) June 19, 2017

Congratulations to two-term President Trump. https://t.co/a7ge4pYTGi — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 19, 2017

***

