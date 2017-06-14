First things first, to make it absolutely clear: the person responsible for pulling the trigger at Wednesday morning’s practice session of the Republican congressional baseball team is the shooter himself.

That said, it’s not surprising that Sen. Bernie Sanders wasted no time in disavowing the support of his former volunteer, nor that the Southern Poverty Law Center also wanted to put some distance between itself and James T. Hodgkinson.

Southern Poverty Law Center, which has made quite a lot of hay unfairly accusing right of instigating violence, has to eat crow today. pic.twitter.com/fsaDZBN4kg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 14, 2017

But they won't eat it. Self-righteous progressives are never wrong in their own minds. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) June 14, 2017

Now that Mark Hemingway mentions it, the SPLC has made quite a lot of hay pointing the finger at conservatives for inspiring violence. Here’s SPLC President Richard Cohen — who authored the statement above — telling Joy Reid not two weeks ago that Trump needs to take responsibility for the “virus of hate” he’s unleashed.

RICHARD COHEN OF @SPLCENTER:#Trump needs to take responsibility for virus of hate he's unleashed. RETWEET TO AGREE#AMJoy pic.twitter.com/XoCmZXiznt — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) June 3, 2017

Hypocritical? Of course. You’d think the SPLC would show a little more self-awareness, especially since the man who attempted to shoot up the headquarters of the Family Research Council acknowledged in a hearing that he had visited the SPLC’s website, which identified the FRC to him as “an anti-gay organization.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, who remained hospitalized Wednesday night and was visited by the president, himself appears throughout the SPLC’s web site and has his own Hatewatch file attached to his alleged speech to a white supremacist group in 2002.

The SPLC used to tell people not to believe Scalise's claims. Now they want you to believe they actually give a sh*t about his wellbeing. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sixQLdwmqL — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 14, 2017

In 2014, the press did extensive research into the speech and didn’t buy that Scalise didn’t know he was speaking to a group of white supremacists.

Steve Scalise's lame excuse http://t.co/fvzzybVwRJ — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 29, 2014

Lame? Perhaps. But according to a report in the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Scalise was booked to speak to the Jefferson Heights Civic Association, whose event was in the same hotel as the European-American Unity and Rights conference but started two-and-a-half hours earlier.

David Duke says he didn't have a relationship with Steve Scalise, but Duke's political advisor did, The Washington… http://t.co/6GsmNc1Rwv — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) December 30, 2014

If nuts are going to be tempted to use the SPLC’s Hatewatch list as a directory, maybe consider cleaning it up a little?

Steve Scalise did not speak at a David Duke event. I am beyond infuriated by the unprofessional behavior of reporters claiming otherwise. — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 14, 2017

Here’s a story I wrote a few years ago debunking the “Steve Scalise spoke at a white supremacy rally” garbage: https://t.co/U8pICqf1Y4 — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 14, 2017

If I recall Duke actually tweeted his dislike of Scalise back then. People seem to just make shit up to support their narrative. — Seve (@Seve88Ice) June 14, 2017

