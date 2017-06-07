As Twitchy reported, word is that Republicans are planning to make the 2018 elections a referendum on the media, tapping into “public hatred of reporters” to win votes.

To be certain, some were less than sympathetic when Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs tweeted that he’d been body-slammed by then-candidate Greg Gianforte in Montana. All eyes turned to the special election there, with quite a few journalists unhappy to hear from voters that the incident hadn’t affected their votes.

At least in this particular instance, things seem to have been smoothed over. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday issued an apology to the Guardian’s Ben Jacobs, who accepted. Gianforte also contributed $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

* * *

Tags: apologyBen JacobsCommittee to Protect JournalistsGreg GianforteMontana