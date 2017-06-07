As Twitchy reported, word is that Republicans are planning to make the 2018 elections a referendum on the media, tapping into “public hatred of reporters” to win votes.

To be certain, some were less than sympathetic when Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs tweeted that he’d been body-slammed by then-candidate Greg Gianforte in Montana. All eyes turned to the special election there, with quite a few journalists unhappy to hear from voters that the incident hadn’t affected their votes.

At least in this particular instance, things seem to have been smoothed over. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday issued an apology to the Guardian’s Ben Jacobs, who accepted. Gianforte also contributed $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

BREAK: New Rep. Gianforte to pay $50,000 to the Commitee to Protect Journalists in civil settlement for assaulting @Bencjacobs — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) June 8, 2017

GIANFORTE APOLOGY letter to Ben Jacobs pic.twitter.com/7PiZb4on4E — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 8, 2017

Just got a statement in my inbox from @Bencjacobs accepting Gianforte's apology for body slam. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) June 8, 2017

Hopefully good buddy Ben got some new eyeglasses out of this deal https://t.co/qZIwyc9NN0 — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) June 8, 2017

dude might have thrown him a $125 gift certificate to Lens Crafters too, jerk…. — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) June 8, 2017

The least he could do is invite Ben to punch him in the nuts. Twice. — larryleclair (@larryleclair) June 8, 2017

The law of the jungle demands this remedy. — Clay C. (@ClayC1969) June 8, 2017

Thus has it always been. — larryleclair (@larryleclair) June 8, 2017

That's pretty amazing. Not a fan of his policies, but he sounds sincere. Kudos to @gianforte for his admission and apology. — PhysicsMom1 (@physicsmom1) June 8, 2017

In this day and age, I thought it was remarkable. — Diana Spatz (@DianaSpatz) June 8, 2017

Well, at the very least, this is a real apology. A rare bird in our times. — Brian Snedeker (@FatherMerrin) June 8, 2017

Excellent letter. Sincere in tone. I like they way he went on about the role of the press.

Oh, he should go to jail for assault too. — Andrew Dyer (@biffy7) June 8, 2017

Well, he's probably still a lunatic, but the dude knows how to write an apology. #wordsMatter — Jettero Fletcher (@internetrambo) June 8, 2017

No, his lawyer knows how to write an apology. — wendymr (@wendymrisme) June 8, 2017

Yeah, probably! He knows how to sign his name at the bottom of a good apology.;) — Jettero Fletcher (@internetrambo) June 8, 2017

I could do without all the legitimization he gave to the unforgivable conduct of todays "journalists" but that was a good and deserved sorry — Kevin McNamee (@C4Mac) June 8, 2017

Is that an apology or a settlement? — Madeline Donohue (@MaddyDono) June 8, 2017

I believe that this could fairly be categorized as "an admission of a party opponent." — Justitia Fiat (@ProphetOfEndor) June 8, 2017

He apologized and donated to a worthy organization. Considering everything else, let’s move on. And keep an eye on him. — Marty Blow (@martyblow) June 8, 2017

Come on guys, it's a good and thoughtful letter. Why are we so totally cynical? And I hope Ben accepts it as being sincere – done. — Doug Johnson Sr. (@dougiejohnson51) June 8, 2017

* * *

