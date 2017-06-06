Uh oh.

The media is getting pissy with Republicans for using their own behavior against them.

Or at least that’s how WE read this:

GOP strategists say Republicans plan to make 2018 a referendum on the media. @Alex_Roarty @lindsaywise reporting https://t.co/0JyHFhbC1z — McClatchyDC (@McClatchyDC) June 5, 2017

From McClatchy DC Bureau:

This is not run-of-the-mill Republican criticism of the press anymore. It is now a deliberate strategy to help GOP candidates win elections fueled by public hatred of reporters.

Funny how the media is pretending Republicans MADE THEM act like propagandists for the Left, how they’re somehow victims in all of this. And by funny we mean sad, ridiculous and pathetic, all in one.

Speaking of sad, Chuck Todd is especially fussy:

Pathetic and self defeating. I'm sorry for the smart GOP strategists that get talked into this garbage https://t.co/8rjXsVhqpy — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 5, 2017

Yes Chuck, the media is pathetic and self defeating.

Thanks for admitting it.

And why would you be sorry for the GOP? They’re going to win elections in 2018 based on the media’s asinine behavior; in essence the media is giving Republicans even more power.

Y'all realize you made this bed, right? https://t.co/f707pgWPuG — TheCovfefeRoadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) June 6, 2017

Reminder, karma’s only a bitch when you’re one first.

How many times did Obama go after @FoxNews by making disparaging comments/refusing to appear? Hint: a lot. — Christie (@RepRepublic) June 5, 2017

It’s ok when THEY do it, duh.

You honestly don't realize how many people loathe your profession and its hypocritical, hyper-partisan propaganda. — Phred P Phunkatronic (@_SpacePirate__) June 6, 2017

These snobby, smug elites are clueless about how real, everyday Americans feel.

Lol. You're the reason the strategy works. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) June 5, 2017

Right? Hey Chuck, Trump says thanks!

Related: