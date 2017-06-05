As Twitchy reported, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recently insisted he was going to march in the city’s Puerto Rican Day parade despite it honoring FALN mastermind Oscar López Rivera, whose sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama during his last days in office.

That earned the president a thank you from de Blasio, who clearly didn’t hold a grudge over that fatal bombing in his city decades before.

Thank you @POTUS for freeing #OscarLopezRivera. Congratulations to all who fought for this day, including Speaker @MMViverito. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 18, 2017

At a press conference on Monday, however, de Blasio claimed he’d just been taking a diplomatic approach, keeping quiet in public while privately pressuring parade organizers to cut ties with López Rivera.

De Blasio Says He Privately Threatened To Sit Out Puerto Rican Day Parade Over López Rivera Involvement https://t.co/FC4NKKfKEs — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) June 5, 2017

De Blasio Now Says Oscar López Rivera Should Not Have Gotten Puerto Rican Parade Honor https://t.co/osi9Csrjuq — Observer New York (@ObserverNewYork) June 5, 2017

AFTER THE FACT!

De Blasio claims he always objected to ex-terror leader as Puerto Rican parade honoree https://t.co/yJiO6m76bI via @nypmetro — Perley J. Thibodeau (@PerleyThibodeau) June 5, 2017

“Lopez Rivera declined the honor of ‘National Freedom Hero’ last week,” the New York Daily News reported, “and now de Blasio says he’d told the parade committee that if the FALN leader remained an honoree, he wouldn’t have been part of the parade.”

.@NYCMayor says he wasn’t comfortable joining Puerto Rican Day Parade if FALN militant was honored https://t.co/e6Dk4gZJ7S pic.twitter.com/PnLoQFserQ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 6, 2017

What a 🤥 liar! — HolisticQueen (@QueenHolistic) June 6, 2017

So, why didn't you MAN UP, like @NYGovCuomo ? — Tom Seaver⚾Statue (@MrMet41) June 6, 2017

* * *

