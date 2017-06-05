As Twitchy reported, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recently insisted he was going to march in the city’s Puerto Rican Day parade despite it honoring FALN mastermind Oscar López Rivera, whose sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama during his last days in office.

That earned the president a thank you from de Blasio, who clearly didn’t hold a grudge over that fatal bombing in his city decades before.

At a press conference on Monday, however, de Blasio claimed he’d just been taking a diplomatic approach, keeping quiet in public while privately pressuring parade organizers to cut ties with López Rivera.

“Lopez Rivera declined the honor of ‘National Freedom Hero’ last week,” the New York Daily News reported, “and now de Blasio says he’d told the parade committee that if the FALN leader remained an honoree, he wouldn’t have been part of the parade.”

