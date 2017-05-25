One of Barack Obama’s very last acts as president (wonder why?) was to commute the sentence of FALN mastermind Oscar López Rivera, who was convicted in federal court of seditious conspiracy, violation of the Hobbs Act, illegal weapons possession, and interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles.

“Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda was so thrilled by the news about “Don Oscar” he tweeted that he was “sobbing with gratitude.” Bill Ayers told Obama to “keep rolling!” And the mayor of the city where FALN bombings had killed four citizens and seriously wounded three police officers? He kept things low key, with a simple thank you to the president and congratulations to all who help free Rivera.

So, no, it’s not surprising that Bill de Blasio will be marching in New York’s Puerto Rico Day Parade along with Rivera.

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Confirms He Will March In Parade Honoring Puerto Rican Terrorist https://t.co/bdezjXV0kT pic.twitter.com/0e02l2owX8 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2017

Democrats gonna Democrat https://t.co/TNvvgZtMn2 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 26, 2017

@DailyCaller Was there ever a doubt? — Curtice Mang (@curticemang) May 25, 2017

The Daily Caller reports that the New York Yankees, Coca-Cola, AT&T, the FDNY Hispanic Society, and the union representing officers of the New York Fire Department announced Tuesday they were joining Goya Foods and Jet Blue in pulling their support. Also out: Univision.

JUST IN: Univision becomes latest to bail on NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade over its plans to honor FALN terrorist https://t.co/j4lu7kHP2G — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 25, 2017

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly still on the “we’ll see” list.

