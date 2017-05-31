Hillary Clinton’s tweet warning that Donald Trump’s refusal to say he’d respect the results of this election was a direct threat to democracy is an undisputed classic.

However, we’ve always liked this one too: it’s CNN’s Brian Stelter from mid-October 2016 reacting to a speech of Trump’s, when it seemed certain that Clinton had the election in the bag:

Stelter was right about there being violence and unrest after Election Day; immediately afterward, an anti-Trump protest in Portland, Ore., turned into a full-fledged riot, and one person was reported shot. Another riot broke out on May Day, when anarchists launched Pepsi cans at police and first responders.

Fast-forward to May 2017, and the fatal stabbing of two men on a commuter train in Portland who intervened when a man started shouting anti-Muslim slurs at two young women. Clowns like Jill Stein quickly emerged to denounce “Trump’s America,” despite Facebook posts showing the attacker was a Sanders and Stein supporter who despised both Clinton and Trump.

Following suit on Wednesday was Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who told CNN that Trump bears responsibility for a “wave of violence” like that seen last week in Portland. “You probably can’t tie him directly to one particular act of violence,” Merkley admitted, but he’d certainly created the climate for it.

