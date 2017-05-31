Hillary Clinton’s tweet warning that Donald Trump’s refusal to say he’d respect the results of this election was a direct threat to democracy is an undisputed classic.

However, we’ve always liked this one too: it’s CNN’s Brian Stelter from mid-October 2016 reacting to a speech of Trump’s, when it seemed certain that Clinton had the election in the bag:

If there is unrest and violence after election day, I think we now know why. https://t.co/P6WNdG36f5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 13, 2016

Stelter was right about there being violence and unrest after Election Day; immediately afterward, an anti-Trump protest in Portland, Ore., turned into a full-fledged riot, and one person was reported shot. Another riot broke out on May Day, when anarchists launched Pepsi cans at police and first responders.

Fast-forward to May 2017, and the fatal stabbing of two men on a commuter train in Portland who intervened when a man started shouting anti-Muslim slurs at two young women. Clowns like Jill Stein quickly emerged to denounce “Trump’s America,” despite Facebook posts showing the attacker was a Sanders and Stein supporter who despised both Clinton and Trump.

Following suit on Wednesday was Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who told CNN that Trump bears responsibility for a “wave of violence” like that seen last week in Portland. “You probably can’t tie him directly to one particular act of violence,” Merkley admitted, but he’d certainly created the climate for it.

President Trump bears some responsibility for a "wave of violence" in the country, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley says https://t.co/QqIysiaEmT pic.twitter.com/PJ4zML60cr — CNN (@CNN) May 31, 2017

Here we go with the Climate of Hate again: https://t.co/FRHRVqJAjq — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 31, 2017

This is a U.S. Senator saying Trump is kinda-sorta responsible for Portland murders. pic.twitter.com/2NjaLcAlzy — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 31, 2017

And the left bears none, I suppose Merkley? Merkley cites the Portland stabbing, carried out by a Bernie supporter. Stop this nonsense. https://t.co/AF5XpiRHWM — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 31, 2017

Yes @JeffMerkley Donald Trump bears responsibility for idiots who are losing their minds because he was elected. #WhatIsYourProblem — JD Davis (@jdpigg) May 31, 2017

Does the left ever take responsibility for anything? They've created rabid, violent lunatics who believe they're fighting Russians & Nazis. — Jenn (@CaliKoozie) May 31, 2017

No, that would be antifa backed by Democrats — Jocelyn (@jocelyn012373) May 31, 2017

Wrong. The most people doing damage are the butthurt liberals attacking everyone. Antifa are terrorists. — Kek (@TheRevelation33) May 31, 2017

Nah, cant be Antifa thugs and intolerant Liberals like Kathy Griffin doing ISIS inspired Beheading pics as comedy.. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) May 31, 2017

The media bears most of the responsibility for this so called "wave of violence." — Tracie whitmore (@Traciewhitmore3) May 31, 2017

No CNN pushes for violence. The media orchestrates divide between people which then leads to conflict. Y'all need to admit your agenda. — Nik🎀 (@agirlnamednick) May 31, 2017

The only violence that I see is from the left with the rallies. Trump supporters have jobs. — Eric Scarponi (@bklynborn1971) May 31, 2017

I support trump. Hillary lost. Get over it. — Patricia Szczygiel (@Szczyg1Patricia) May 31, 2017

