As Twitchy reported, three men were stabbed, two fatally, in a confrontation on a Portland commuter train with a man who was allegedly shouting anti-Muslim slurs at two young woman, one in a hijab.

The usual suspects weighed in on Twitter, including Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and eventually, Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party’s candidate in 2016.

Another heartbreaking tragedy in Trump's America, as a white nationalist shouting anti-Islam slurs murders 2 on Portland, OR subway. — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein He's yours. Embrace it, hug it out. Own it, girl. — Pamela (@pamihami) May 28, 2017

As we also reported, BuzzFeed tracked down the attacker’s Facebook page and posted several screenshots, which seem to show that Jeremy Christian was a passionate supporter of Bernie Sanders and also … Jill Stein. (He despised Hillary and couldn’t bring himself to vote for Trump, if his posts are to be believed.)

@DrJillStein Are you kidding me? The killer is a supporter of yours! Also a supporter of Bernie Sanders! — Adorable Deplorable (@OliMauritania) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein The murderer wanted Stein's America. Good thing he didn't get it. pic.twitter.com/VyXvCIF82n — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) May 28, 2017

That’s … awkward. It might be Trump’s America, but the alleged killer shouting anti-Muslim slurs had a Sanders/Stein 2017 dream ticket in mind.

@DrJillStein Sorry he was a Bernie supporter. U should be ashamed not to know this. Hack — DeplorablePaul (@CritchlowPaul) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein He is one of your followers Jill. You have to come to terms with that. — Casual Professor 📚 (@casualprofessor) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein This guy followed you and Sanders. You are really out of touch. Your rhetoric encouraged this evil man. — Why? (@justice4gideon) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein He supported you in 2016 Elections. Look what you made him do.. pic.twitter.com/aenjd1fKvF — DEPLORABLE AAPTARD (@rishagg) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein Trumps America? He supported you! What did you say to lead to this tragedy? I suggest FBI investigation into your potential wrongdoings. 😏 — TwoScoopsTrump 🇺🇸 (@ohnoyoudidnt10) May 28, 2017

@rishagg @DrJillStein The guy honestly seems like a stereotype of a far left loon that jumped on any political movement to get attention. — 🇺🇸America 1st🇺🇸 (@USA_1st_Policy) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein Imagine being this stupid — Brachosaurus (@Brachosaurus35) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein You're trying to stay relevant by posting fake news, but you need to realise you never were relevant. You're not even a footnote in history. — Black Woman≠Liberal (@InevitableMAGA) May 28, 2017

@DrJillStein Jill, can you also go quietly in the woods! We don't want to hear from you…….again!! — Trump is my guy (@True_Dat_Boo) May 28, 2017

* * *

