President Trump was wrapping up his first overseas trip last weekend when news hit that two men in Portland had been fatally stabbed by a white supremacist who was going on an anti-Muslim rant on a commuter train.

A U.S. Senator for Oregon went on record Wednesday saying that Trump bore responsibility for the “wave of violence” marked by the stabbings, which puts him in the dubious company of Michael Moore.

Moore, of course, hasn’t let a single opportunity slip by to tap into and amplify the anger and frustration of “the resistance,” encouraging the losers of the 2016 election, for example, to attend the Inauguration Day “Festival of Resistance” and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

But no, he’s not responsible for setting the tone that has led to months of protests and riots and clashes between police and antifascists. It’s Trump who set the tone for that stabbing in Portland.

The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them. — President Trump (@POTUS) May 29, 2017

YOU are the inspiration for these attacks. All u need to do is apologize to the families of the dead for setting the tone that led to this. https://t.co/nThZZW1uwV — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 31, 2017

He needs to EXPLICITLY tell his supporters NOT to be violent. They probably think the word "unacceptable" is code for wink/nudge. — Bwaba (@bwaba) May 31, 2017

It shouldn’t have to be said again, but both BuzzFeed and The Oregonian scoured Jeremy Christian’s Facebook page for some clue to his political affiliations, and though they remain “nebulous,” Christian posted that Bernie Sanders was “the President I wanted” because “he voiced my heart and mind.”

In January 2017, he posted that he was “gonna kill everybody who voted for Trump or Hillary” and warned them: “Reveal yourselves immediately and face your DOOM!!!”

It’s impossible to tell at this point, but it seems unlikely the man accused of carrying out the stabbings would credit Trump for inspiring him.

Pop quiz: Who posted on social media, “Let’s stop these pipelines and reign in the Prison/Military Industrial Complexes!!!” Was it A) Michael Moore, or B) Jeremy Christian?

Trump is responsible for the Sanders/Stein supporter murdering two people? Riiiiiiigggghhhhht… — Thomas Garcia (@tomgarseeya) May 31, 2017

Actually people like you are. Propaganda machines meant to conquer & divide. btw the man was a Bernie supporter. — Barb Murtagh (@Barb_Murtagh) May 31, 2017

The #left, the MSM, people like the 44th potus, YOU & #kathygriffin are 100% to blame for the culture of violence we are seeing. #iblameyou — Colleen McManus (@itscollmc) May 31, 2017

No, Michael. YOU set the tone for this with your dishonest and unforgivable “Trump is Literally Hitler” schtick. Forget apologizing, GTFO. — Julian Cox (@Julian_A_Cox) May 31, 2017

Little late on this one Mike. He's all yours. YOU set the tone. — Abraham Engel 🇺🇸 (@AbrahamEngel1) May 31, 2017

Man pretty low to put this on us when he was a Berniebro. And mentally ill. In that order. — Abraham Engel 🇺🇸 (@AbrahamEngel1) May 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump did NOT create the violent culture being perpetuated by the left – he uncovered it. #radicalliberals #violentliberals #isis — Colleen McManus (@itscollmc) May 31, 2017

Moore’s supporters seem to have gained plenty of inspiration from him:

He needs to go before any can heal. His whole administration needs to be uprooted, salted, sent to Saint Helena. — It Happened Here (@FunkLab3000) May 31, 2017

