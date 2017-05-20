There was plenty of concern after Election Day that Barack Obama just wouldn’t be able to keep quiet about the Trump administration, and although he’s said a word or two, it’s been nothing compared to the words of wisdom shared by the former U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations who served under him.

No, we don’t remember asking for a lecture on credibility from Susan “YouTube” Rice, and the last person anyone wanted to hear from about the dangers of enabling the Assad regime in Syria was former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power. Nevertheless, they persisted.

Power felt compelled to speak up Saturday after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the completion of President Trump’s arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

Why yes, the inability to learn from mistakes was devastating to human life, but we’re not talking about Obama and his meaningless red lines here.

Trending

… not even a lousy hashtag campaign? But there’s a big difference between Obama’s arms deal and Trump’s and the New York Times wants readers to know it:

That turned out well.

Yep. Joe Biden had been on deck to do what vice presidents do, but the president insisted on paying his respects in person.

She did have a family of Syrian refugees over for dinner one night at her penthouse apartment in New York; that was something.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arms dealDonald TrumpmistakesSamantha PowerSaudi ArabiaYemen