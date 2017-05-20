There was plenty of concern after Election Day that Barack Obama just wouldn’t be able to keep quiet about the Trump administration, and although he’s said a word or two, it’s been nothing compared to the words of wisdom shared by the former U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations who served under him.

No, we don’t remember asking for a lecture on credibility from Susan “YouTube” Rice, and the last person anyone wanted to hear from about the dangers of enabling the Assad regime in Syria was former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power. Nevertheless, they persisted.

Power felt compelled to speak up Saturday after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the completion of President Trump’s arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

In Saudi Arabia @POTUS has just completed largest single arms deal in US history, negotiating a package totaling more than $109.7 billion — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 20, 2017

For a country whose attacks on civilians in Yemen — and inability to learn from mistakes — have been devastating to human life https://t.co/iXudoN8In3 — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) May 20, 2017

Why yes, the inability to learn from mistakes was devastating to human life, but we’re not talking about Obama and his meaningless red lines here.

@SamanthaJPower Whatever you say Sam https://t.co/pOL5wOTn8K — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower In today's edition of Self Awareness we give you the foremost example of how-not-to. — Ed Kirwan (@EKDramatist) May 20, 2017

Counterpoint: Obama offered Saudi Arabia more weapons than any administration in US history. https://t.co/TCmHsrFs8w https://t.co/ZucHFYzCA7 — DavidKenner (@DavidKenner) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower I suppose, but you were in the cabinet when the US did arms deal with Saudi Arabia too, and Obama did nothing about Yemen. — Dallas Schwab (@schwabsyy) May 20, 2017

… not even a lousy hashtag campaign? But there’s a big difference between Obama’s arms deal and Trump’s and the New York Times wants readers to know it:

The package includes "weaponry that Mr. Obama had held up over concerns that it would be used to kill civilians…" https://t.co/wmzd93nfS0 — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) May 20, 2017

That turned out well.

@SamanthaJPower Helping the Saudis bomb and starve civilians in Yemen is President Obama's greatest sin. — Mary Michel Green (@marymichelgreen) May 20, 2017

@DavidKenner Yeah, and sat by quietly while they invaded and occupied Bahrain. One of the darkest stains on the Obama administration. — Julian Furman (@julianefurman) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower Not to defend the Saudis, but you're leaving out that Iran is in Yemen. But then you & the Admin you represented love Iranian oppression. — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower This is from member of #Obama admin that allowed genocide against Syrian people – literally under watch of USAF – to please Khamenei. — Sam Salhi (@nowwaat) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower Laughable – dont pretend 2 take the high ground. The admin you worked for watched hundreds of thousands of Syrians die and did nothing — Khalid Saleh (@khalidh) May 20, 2017

If you served in the Obama admin & are now criticizing Trump for sucking up to Saudi & ignoring human rights, you need to slow your roll. — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) May 20, 2017

There are plenty of cases of the Obama team setting aside human rights issues to cozy up to authoritarian regimes. Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi … — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) May 20, 2017

Sure they'd pay lip service to human rights, democracy & all that, but ultimately they played the same game — for the "national interest." — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) May 20, 2017

Even Trump travel ban is rooted in part in Obama's willingness to allow nationality-based discrimination for visas. https://t.co/Vuoz593CZP — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) May 20, 2017

I mean, seriously, @SamanthaJPower is complaining today about Saudi war in Yemen when Obama admin backed them in that fight to start with. — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) May 20, 2017

She watched a genocide unfold in Syria from her office at the UN. https://t.co/iSlVdLGevJ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower Does anyone remember when Obama cut short a trip to India to rush to Saudi after the king there died? https://t.co/tVpjzMjHUe — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) May 20, 2017

Yep. Joe Biden had been on deck to do what vice presidents do, but the president insisted on paying his respects in person.

Yeah, governance is hard, I know. But so is sticking to your principles. Will we ever see an administration that can do both? I can't wait. — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) May 20, 2017

@SamanthaJPower @margbrennan You talked an awful lot but achieved nothing substantive during your time in office. — AlphaFoxtrot (@AlphaFoxtrot2k) May 20, 2017

She did have a family of Syrian refugees over for dinner one night at her penthouse apartment in New York; that was something.

